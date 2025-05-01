Skip to main content
Fiber definitions Flashcards

Fiber definitions
  • Fiber
    A group of non-digestible plant-based polysaccharides associated with various health benefits when consumed in proper amounts.
  • Dietary Fiber
    Naturally occurring non-digestible carbohydrates found in foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
  • Functional Fiber
    Chemically extracted or isolated non-digestible carbohydrates added to foods to provide health benefits.
  • Total Fiber
    The combined amount of both dietary and functional fibers present in a food product.
  • Soluble Fiber
    A type of fiber that dissolves in water, forms a viscous gel, and helps lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels.
  • Insoluble Fiber
    A type of fiber that does not dissolve in water, adds bulk to stool, and promotes bowel regularity.
  • Pectin
    A soluble fiber commonly found in fruits, used both naturally and as an additive to thicken foods like jams.
  • Cellulose
    An insoluble fiber found in plant cell walls, especially in the skins of fruits and vegetables, aiding digestive health.
  • Whole Grains
    Grain products containing all three edible components—bran, germ, and endosperm—offering maximum fiber and nutrients.
  • Refined Grains
    Grains that have had the bran and germ removed, resulting in lower fiber and nutrient content.
  • Enriched Grains
    Refined grains with some nutrients added back after processing, though not fully restoring original fiber content.
  • Fortified Grains
    Grain products with new nutrients added beyond what was originally present, enhancing their nutritional profile.
  • Bran
    The outer layer of a grain kernel, rich in fiber and nutrients, often removed during refining.
  • Germ
    The nutrient-dense core of a grain kernel, containing vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats.
  • Endosperm
    The starchy middle part of a grain kernel, providing energy but fewer nutrients compared to bran and germ.