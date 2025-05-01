Fiber definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fiber A group of non-digestible plant-based polysaccharides associated with various health benefits when consumed in proper amounts.

Dietary Fiber Naturally occurring non-digestible carbohydrates found in foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Functional Fiber Chemically extracted or isolated non-digestible carbohydrates added to foods to provide health benefits.

Total Fiber The combined amount of both dietary and functional fibers present in a food product.

Soluble Fiber A type of fiber that dissolves in water, forms a viscous gel, and helps lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels.

Insoluble Fiber A type of fiber that does not dissolve in water, adds bulk to stool, and promotes bowel regularity.