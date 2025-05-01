Fiber definitions Flashcards
Fiber
A group of non-digestible plant-based polysaccharides associated with various health benefits when consumed in proper amounts.Dietary Fiber
Naturally occurring non-digestible carbohydrates found in foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.Functional Fiber
Chemically extracted or isolated non-digestible carbohydrates added to foods to provide health benefits.Total Fiber
The combined amount of both dietary and functional fibers present in a food product.Soluble Fiber
A type of fiber that dissolves in water, forms a viscous gel, and helps lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels.Insoluble Fiber
A type of fiber that does not dissolve in water, adds bulk to stool, and promotes bowel regularity.Pectin
A soluble fiber commonly found in fruits, used both naturally and as an additive to thicken foods like jams.Cellulose
An insoluble fiber found in plant cell walls, especially in the skins of fruits and vegetables, aiding digestive health.Whole Grains
Grain products containing all three edible components—bran, germ, and endosperm—offering maximum fiber and nutrients.Refined Grains
Grains that have had the bran and germ removed, resulting in lower fiber and nutrient content.Enriched Grains
Refined grains with some nutrients added back after processing, though not fully restoring original fiber content.Fortified Grains
Grain products with new nutrients added beyond what was originally present, enhancing their nutritional profile.Bran
The outer layer of a grain kernel, rich in fiber and nutrients, often removed during refining.Germ
The nutrient-dense core of a grain kernel, containing vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats.Endosperm
The starchy middle part of a grain kernel, providing energy but fewer nutrients compared to bran and germ.