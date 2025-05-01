Fiber exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is fiber? A group of non-digestible carbohydrates, mostly plant-based polysaccharides, that provide health benefits.

Dietary Fiber Fiber naturally occurring in foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

What is functional fiber? Fiber that is chemically extracted, isolated, and added to foods for health benefits.

Total Fiber The sum of dietary fiber and functional fiber in a food.

What is the main difference between dietary and functional fiber? Dietary fiber is naturally present in foods; functional fiber is added to foods after extraction.

Soluble Fiber Fiber that dissolves in water, forms a gel, and can help lower blood cholesterol and glucose.