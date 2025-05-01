Skip to main content
Fiber exam Flashcards

Fiber exam
  • What is fiber?
    A group of non-digestible carbohydrates, mostly plant-based polysaccharides, that provide health benefits.
  • Dietary Fiber
    Fiber naturally occurring in foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
  • What is functional fiber?
    Fiber that is chemically extracted, isolated, and added to foods for health benefits.
  • Total Fiber
    The sum of dietary fiber and functional fiber in a food.
  • What is the main difference between dietary and functional fiber?
    Dietary fiber is naturally present in foods; functional fiber is added to foods after extraction.
  • Soluble Fiber
    Fiber that dissolves in water, forms a gel, and can help lower blood cholesterol and glucose.
  • What is insoluble fiber?
    Fiber that does not dissolve in water and helps promote bowel regularity.
  • Which type of fiber is more fermentable by gut bacteria?
    Soluble fiber is more fermentable by gut bacteria.
  • Name two examples of soluble fibers.
    Pectin and beta-glucans.
  • What are some examples of insoluble fibers?
    Cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin.
  • What is the main function of insoluble fiber in the digestive tract?
    Adds bulk to stool and promotes bowel regularity.
  • How does soluble fiber help lower blood cholesterol?
    By binding to cholesterol-rich bile acids and promoting their excretion.
  • Whole Grains
    Grains that contain all three edible parts: bran, germ, and endosperm.
  • Refined Grains
    Grains that have had the bran and germ removed, leaving only the endosperm.
  • What are the three edible components of a grain kernel?
    Bran, germ, and endosperm.
  • Enriched Grains
    Refined grains with some nutrients added back after processing.
  • Fortified Grains
    Grains with new nutrients added that were not originally present.
  • What is the main nutritional difference between whole and refined grains?
    Whole grains are more nutrient-dense and higher in fiber than refined grains.
  • What are some food sources high in soluble fiber?
    Oats, barley, apples, citrus fruits, and legumes.
  • Name food sources rich in insoluble fiber.
    Whole grains, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.
  • How does fiber aid in weight management?
    By increasing satiety, making you feel fuller for longer.
  • What health risks are reduced by adequate fiber intake?
    Diabetes, colon cancer, diverticulitis, and cardiovascular disease.
  • What can happen if you consume too much fiber?
    Overconsumption can lead to health issues such as digestive discomfort.
  • Why is it important to drink water when consuming fiber?
    Fiber absorbs water, so adequate hydration prevents constipation.
  • Pectin
    A soluble fiber found in fruits, used as both dietary and functional fiber.
  • What is the role of fiber in blood glucose regulation?
    Slows nutrient absorption, preventing spikes in blood glucose.
  • What is the effect of insoluble fiber on digestive speed?
    It moves quickly through the digestive tract.
  • What is the effect of soluble fiber on digestive speed?
    It moves slowly through the digestive tract due to gel formation.
  • Why are whole grains considered more healthful than refined grains?
    They retain all parts of the grain and thus more nutrients and fiber.