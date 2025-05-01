Healthful Eating definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Adequacy Ensures sufficient intake of essential nutrients, calories, vitamins, minerals, and fiber to support health.

Nutrient Density Represents a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and fiber relative to the calorie content of a food.

Variety Involves including diverse foods in the daily diet to prevent nutrient deficiencies and promote overall health.

Balance Refers to the inclusion of all food groups in appropriate proportions within a diet.

Moderation Means meeting nutritional needs without excessive intake of calories or nutrients.

Malnutrition Describes a state resulting from deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances in nutrient or energy intake.