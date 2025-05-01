Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Healthful Eating definitions Flashcards

Healthful Eating definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Adequacy
    Ensures sufficient intake of essential nutrients, calories, vitamins, minerals, and fiber to support health.
  • Nutrient Density
    Represents a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and fiber relative to the calorie content of a food.
  • Variety
    Involves including diverse foods in the daily diet to prevent nutrient deficiencies and promote overall health.
  • Balance
    Refers to the inclusion of all food groups in appropriate proportions within a diet.
  • Moderation
    Means meeting nutritional needs without excessive intake of calories or nutrients.
  • Malnutrition
    Describes a state resulting from deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances in nutrient or energy intake.
  • Undernutrition
    Results from insufficient intake of specific nutrients or calories, leading to health problems.
  • Overnutrition
    Occurs when there is excessive intake of nutrients or calories, potentially causing adverse health effects.
  • Energy Density
    Indicates the amount of calories in a food relative to its weight, with fats and oils being highest.
  • Empty Calories
    Calories provided by foods or drinks with little to no vitamins, minerals, fiber, or healthy oils.
  • Whole Foods
    Foods that are minimally processed and rich in nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
  • Refined Grains
    Grain products that have been processed to remove fiber and nutrients, often resulting in lower nutrient density.
  • Fiber
    A non-nutrient component of plant foods that adds bulk, aids digestion, and contributes to lower energy density.
  • Healthy Oils
    Fats found in foods like fish and olive oil that provide beneficial fatty acids and support nutrient density.