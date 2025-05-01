Healthful Eating definitions Flashcards
Healthful Eating definitions
Adequacy
Ensures sufficient intake of essential nutrients, calories, vitamins, minerals, and fiber to support health.Nutrient Density
Represents a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and fiber relative to the calorie content of a food.Variety
Involves including diverse foods in the daily diet to prevent nutrient deficiencies and promote overall health.Balance
Refers to the inclusion of all food groups in appropriate proportions within a diet.Moderation
Means meeting nutritional needs without excessive intake of calories or nutrients.Malnutrition
Describes a state resulting from deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances in nutrient or energy intake.Undernutrition
Results from insufficient intake of specific nutrients or calories, leading to health problems.Overnutrition
Occurs when there is excessive intake of nutrients or calories, potentially causing adverse health effects.Energy Density
Indicates the amount of calories in a food relative to its weight, with fats and oils being highest.Empty Calories
Calories provided by foods or drinks with little to no vitamins, minerals, fiber, or healthy oils.Whole Foods
Foods that are minimally processed and rich in nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.Refined Grains
Grain products that have been processed to remove fiber and nutrients, often resulting in lower nutrient density.Fiber
A non-nutrient component of plant foods that adds bulk, aids digestion, and contributes to lower energy density.Healthy Oils
Fats found in foods like fish and olive oil that provide beneficial fatty acids and support nutrient density.