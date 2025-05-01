Skip to main content
Healthful Eating exam Flashcards

Healthful Eating exam
  • What are the five key properties of a healthful diet?
    Adequacy, nutrient density, variety, balance, and moderation.
  • Adequacy
    Ensuring sufficient intake of essential nutrients and energy.
  • What does 'nutrient density' mean?
    A food's nutrient content relative to its calorie content.
  • Variety
    Including diverse foods in the daily diet to prevent deficiencies.
  • Balance
    Representing all food groups in appropriate proportions.
  • Moderation
    Meeting nutritional targets without excess or deficiency.
  • What is malnutrition?
    A state resulting from deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances in nutrient intake.
  • Undernutrition
    Lacking sufficient intake of a specific nutrient or energy.
  • Overnutrition
    Consuming too much of a nutrient or energy.
  • What are nutrient-dense foods?
    Foods high in vitamins, minerals, healthy oils, and fiber relative to calories.
  • Give examples of nutrient-dense foods.
    Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and fish.
  • What are low nutrient-dense foods?
    Foods low in vitamins, minerals, healthy oils, and fiber, often high in fat and added sugars.
  • Empty calories
    Calories that provide little or no nutrients.
  • What foods are considered sources of empty calories?
    Sweets, sodas, alcohol, pizza, and processed foods.
  • Nutrient Density (calculation)
    Amount of a nutrient divided by the number of calories in a food.
  • Energy Density
    Amount of calories in a food relative to its weight.
  • What makes a food high in energy density?
    High fat, oil, and added sugar content; low in fiber and water.
  • What makes a food low in energy density?
    High in fiber and water, low in fat, oil, and added sugars.
  • Why is variety important in a healthful diet?
    Prevents nutrient deficiencies by providing a range of nutrients.
  • How does fiber affect energy density?
    Increases food weight without adding calories, lowering energy density.
  • What is the 'Goldilocks zone' in nutrition?
    The range of nutrient intake that is neither too low nor too high—adequate and moderate.
  • Why are whole foods emphasized in a healthful diet?
    They are typically more nutrient-dense and less energy-dense than processed foods.
  • How does water content affect energy density?
    Higher water content lowers energy density by increasing weight without adding calories.
  • Give examples of high energy density foods.
    Fats, oils, butter, potato chips, chocolate sandwich cookies.
  • Give examples of low energy density foods.
    Whole fruits, vegetables, carrots, apples.
  • What is the relationship between energy density and nutrient density?
    Foods can be high in energy density but low in nutrient density, and vice versa.
  • How can overnutrition occur?
    By consuming excessive calories or nutrients beyond the body's needs.
  • What is the main risk of eating only a single food, even if nutritious?
    Potential nutrient deficiencies due to lack of variety.
  • Why is moderation important in a healthful diet?
    Prevents both deficiencies and excesses, supporting optimal health.