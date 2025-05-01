Healthful Eating exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are the five key properties of a healthful diet? Adequacy, nutrient density, variety, balance, and moderation.

Adequacy Ensuring sufficient intake of essential nutrients and energy.

What does 'nutrient density' mean? A food's nutrient content relative to its calorie content.

Variety Including diverse foods in the daily diet to prevent deficiencies.

Balance Representing all food groups in appropriate proportions.

Moderation Meeting nutritional targets without excess or deficiency.