Hypertension and Minerals exam Flashcards

What is hypertension? A condition where blood pressure is consistently above 130/80 mmHg.

Systolic Blood Pressure The pressure in arteries when the heart contracts; the higher number in a blood pressure reading.

What is the recommended daily sodium intake to help prevent hypertension? Less than 2,300 mg per day.

Diastolic Blood Pressure The pressure in arteries when the heart is relaxed; the lower number in a blood pressure reading.

What does DASH stand for? Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.

Electrolyte A mineral that carries an electric charge and helps regulate fluid balance in the body.