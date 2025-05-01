Skip to main content
Hypertension and Minerals exam Flashcards

Hypertension and Minerals exam
  • What is hypertension?
    A condition where blood pressure is consistently above 130/80 mmHg.
  • Systolic Blood Pressure
    The pressure in arteries when the heart contracts; the higher number in a blood pressure reading.
  • What is the recommended daily sodium intake to help prevent hypertension?
    Less than 2,300 mg per day.
  • Diastolic Blood Pressure
    The pressure in arteries when the heart is relaxed; the lower number in a blood pressure reading.
  • What does DASH stand for?
    Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.
  • Electrolyte
    A mineral that carries an electric charge and helps regulate fluid balance in the body.
  • Which minerals are emphasized in the DASH diet?
    Potassium, magnesium, and calcium.
  • What is the main effect of high sodium intake on blood pressure?
    It increases blood volume, raising blood pressure.
  • Potassium
    A mineral and electrolyte mainly found inside cells, important for normal blood pressure.
  • What are two unchangeable risk factors for hypertension?
    Genetics (family history) and age.
  • Magnesium
    A mineral important for heart and muscle health, and acts as an electrolyte.
  • What is the target healthy blood pressure?
    Below 120/80 mmHg.
  • How does potassium intake affect blood pressure?
    Higher potassium intake helps lower blood pressure.
  • Calcium
    A mineral important for muscle function and blood pressure regulation.
  • What foods does the DASH diet recommend maximizing?
    Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, nuts, seeds, legumes, and beans.
  • What is a diuretic?
    A medication that increases urine production to lower blood volume and blood pressure.
  • What foods should be minimized in the DASH diet?
    Red meat, sweets, saturated fats, and sodium.
  • How does obesity affect hypertension risk?
    Obesity increases the risk of developing hypertension.
  • Sodium
    A mineral and electrolyte mainly found outside cells, excess intake raises blood pressure.
  • What is the average American sodium intake per day?
    About 3,400 mg per day.
  • What is the role of physical activity in blood pressure?
    Physical activity can lower blood pressure by strengthening the heart.
  • What is the effect of tobacco use on blood pressure?
    Tobacco use increases the risk of hypertension.
  • What is the main goal of the DASH diet?
    To lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of hypertension.
  • What happens to blood pressure during heart contraction?
    It increases, measured as systolic pressure.
  • What is the effect of low potassium intake?
    It increases the risk of hypertension.
  • Why is balancing sodium and potassium important?
    It helps regulate fluid balance and maintain normal blood pressure.
  • What is the relationship between age and hypertension risk?
    Risk for hypertension increases with age.
  • What is the main cause of death related to hypertension?
    Cardiovascular disease and stroke.
  • What is the effect of excess blood volume on blood pressure?
    It raises blood pressure.