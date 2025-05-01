Skip to main content
Intro to Carbohydrates exam Flashcards

Intro to Carbohydrates exam
  • What are carbohydrates?
    Carbohydrates are one of the three macronutrients, made up of saccharides (sugars), and serve as a primary energy source.
  • Saccharides
    The building blocks of carbohydrates, also known as sugars.
  • What is the main biological sugar in carbohydrates?
    Glucose.
  • Photosynthesis
    The process by which plants convert carbon dioxide and water into sugars using sunlight.
  • What is the chemical formula for glucose?
    C6H12O6.
  • Name three major sources of carbohydrates in the diet.
    Starch, fiber, and sugars.
  • Nutrient-dense foods
    Foods that provide lots of nutrients with relatively few calories.
  • Which macronutrients are carbohydrates grouped with?
    Proteins and lipids.
  • What is the primary function of carbohydrates in the body?
    To serve as the main source of energy.
  • Simple carbohydrates
    Carbohydrates made up of one or two sugar units (monosaccharides or disaccharides).
  • Complex carbohydrates
    Carbohydrates composed of many sugar units, such as starch and fiber.
  • What are common food sources of carbohydrates?
    Fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy products, and sweetened foods.
  • Which foods contain little to no carbohydrates?
    Pure protein foods (like plain chicken or fish) and pure fats (like butter or oil).
  • What is the ratio of carbon to water in carbohydrates?
    Typically one carbon atom for every water molecule.
  • Why are not all carbohydrates considered equally healthy?
    Because some are more nutrient-dense and provide more health benefits than others.
  • Starch
    A complex carbohydrate found in plants, made of many glucose units.
  • Fiber
    A type of complex carbohydrate that the body cannot digest, important for digestive health.
  • What is a byproduct of photosynthesis besides sugars?
    Oxygen gas (O2).
  • Sugars
    Simple carbohydrates that include glucose, fructose, and sucrose.
  • What does 'carbohydrate' literally mean?
    Hydrated carbon.
  • Which plant process is responsible for most dietary carbohydrates?
    Photosynthesis.
  • What is the Greek origin of the word 'saccharide'?
    It comes from the Greek word for sugar.
  • Are carbohydrates functionally diverse?
    Yes, they perform many roles but mainly provide energy.
  • What are examples of sweetened foods high in carbohydrates?
    Cakes, donuts, candies, and sweetened beverages.
  • What is the main carbohydrate in dairy products?
    Lactose.
  • Why is glucose important?
    It is the most biologically relevant sugar and a key energy source.
  • What is a macronutrient?
    A nutrient required in large amounts, such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.
  • What is the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates?
    Simple carbs have one or two sugars; complex carbs have many sugar units.
  • Which foods are exceptions to containing carbohydrates?
    Pure protein and pure fat foods.