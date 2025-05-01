Intro to Carbohydrates exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are carbohydrates? Carbohydrates are one of the three macronutrients, made up of saccharides (sugars), and serve as a primary energy source.

Saccharides The building blocks of carbohydrates, also known as sugars.

What is the main biological sugar in carbohydrates? Glucose.

Photosynthesis The process by which plants convert carbon dioxide and water into sugars using sunlight.

What is the chemical formula for glucose? C6H12O6.

Name three major sources of carbohydrates in the diet. Starch, fiber, and sugars.