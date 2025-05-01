Introduction to Minerals exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What are minerals? Essential inorganic micronutrients found on the periodic table, required in the diet.

Major minerals Minerals needed in amounts greater than 100 mg per day.

Trace minerals Minerals required in amounts less than 100 mg per day.

Are minerals organic or inorganic? Minerals are inorganic; they do not contain carbon.

Name three major minerals. Sodium, potassium, calcium.

Electrolyte A mineral that dissolves in water to form ions, helping maintain water balance and electrical activity.