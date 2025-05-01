Introduction to Minerals exam Flashcards
Introduction to Minerals exam
What are minerals?
Essential inorganic micronutrients found on the periodic table, required in the diet.Major minerals
Minerals needed in amounts greater than 100 mg per day.Trace minerals
Minerals required in amounts less than 100 mg per day.Are minerals organic or inorganic?
Minerals are inorganic; they do not contain carbon.Name three major minerals.
Sodium, potassium, calcium.Electrolyte
A mineral that dissolves in water to form ions, helping maintain water balance and electrical activity.What is the main difference between vitamins and minerals?
Vitamins are organic (carbon-based); minerals are inorganic.List three trace minerals.
Iron, zinc, selenium.What is an ion?
An electrically charged atom due to a gain or loss of electrons.Which minerals are most important for nerve and muscle function?
Sodium and potassium.Structural role of minerals
Some minerals, like calcium, provide structure to bones.What is the memory tool for major minerals?
"Salty potatoes calm phobias and clear major sulking" helps remember sodium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, chloride, magnesium, and sulfur.Cofactor
A substance, often a mineral, that is required for enzyme activity.Which mineral is a key cofactor for enzymes?
Magnesium.How much is 100 mg in kitchen terms?
Less than an eighth of a teaspoon of salt; a small pinch.Name a mineral that is both a major mineral and an electrolyte.
Sodium.What is the function of electrolytes in the body?
They help maintain water balance and are essential for nerve and muscle function.Is iodine a major or trace mineral?
Trace mineral.What is the cutoff amount for classifying major vs. trace minerals?
100 milligrams per day.Which mineral is important for bone structure?
Calcium.What is the role of minerals in water balance?
Minerals like sodium and potassium regulate water distribution in the body.Name two minerals that are often confused due to similar abbreviations.
Magnesium (Mg) and manganese (Mn).What is the chemical nature of minerals?
They are chemical elements, not molecules.Which mineral is also known as iodide?
Iodine.Why are minerals considered micronutrients?
They are needed in small amounts compared to macronutrients.What is the function of chloride in the body?
It acts as an electrolyte and helps maintain fluid balance.Which trace mineral is essential for oxygen transport?
Iron.What is the significance of electrical charge in ions?
It allows ions to transmit electrical signals in the body.