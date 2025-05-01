Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Minerals exam Flashcards

Introduction to Minerals exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/28
  • What are minerals?
    Essential inorganic micronutrients found on the periodic table, required in the diet.
  • Major minerals
    Minerals needed in amounts greater than 100 mg per day.
  • Trace minerals
    Minerals required in amounts less than 100 mg per day.
  • Are minerals organic or inorganic?
    Minerals are inorganic; they do not contain carbon.
  • Name three major minerals.
    Sodium, potassium, calcium.
  • Electrolyte
    A mineral that dissolves in water to form ions, helping maintain water balance and electrical activity.
  • What is the main difference between vitamins and minerals?
    Vitamins are organic (carbon-based); minerals are inorganic.
  • List three trace minerals.
    Iron, zinc, selenium.
  • What is an ion?
    An electrically charged atom due to a gain or loss of electrons.
  • Which minerals are most important for nerve and muscle function?
    Sodium and potassium.
  • Structural role of minerals
    Some minerals, like calcium, provide structure to bones.
  • What is the memory tool for major minerals?
    "Salty potatoes calm phobias and clear major sulking" helps remember sodium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, chloride, magnesium, and sulfur.
  • Cofactor
    A substance, often a mineral, that is required for enzyme activity.
  • Which mineral is a key cofactor for enzymes?
    Magnesium.
  • How much is 100 mg in kitchen terms?
    Less than an eighth of a teaspoon of salt; a small pinch.
  • Name a mineral that is both a major mineral and an electrolyte.
    Sodium.
  • What is the function of electrolytes in the body?
    They help maintain water balance and are essential for nerve and muscle function.
  • Is iodine a major or trace mineral?
    Trace mineral.
  • What is the cutoff amount for classifying major vs. trace minerals?
    100 milligrams per day.
  • Which mineral is important for bone structure?
    Calcium.
  • What is the role of minerals in water balance?
    Minerals like sodium and potassium regulate water distribution in the body.
  • Name two minerals that are often confused due to similar abbreviations.
    Magnesium (Mg) and manganese (Mn).
  • What is the chemical nature of minerals?
    They are chemical elements, not molecules.
  • Which mineral is also known as iodide?
    Iodine.
  • Why are minerals considered micronutrients?
    They are needed in small amounts compared to macronutrients.
  • What is the function of chloride in the body?
    It acts as an electrolyte and helps maintain fluid balance.
  • Which trace mineral is essential for oxygen transport?
    Iron.
  • What is the significance of electrical charge in ions?
    It allows ions to transmit electrical signals in the body.