Introduction to Physical Fitness exam Flashcards

Physical Fitness The desired health or physical outcome of consistent body movements and proper nutrition.

What is the difference between physical activity and exercise? Exercise is a planned, structured subset of physical activity with the intent to improve fitness; physical activity includes all body movements that use energy.

Cardiorespiratory Fitness The ability of the heart, lungs, and circulatory system to supply muscles with oxygen during activity.

How is cardiorespiratory fitness measured? By VO2 max, the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during intense exercise.

Musculoskeletal Fitness The strength and endurance of muscles and bones.

What is the main role of nutrition in physical fitness? Nutrition fuels body movements and exercise, directly influencing physical fitness.