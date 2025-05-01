Introduction to Physical Fitness exam Flashcards
Introduction to Physical Fitness exam
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/30
Physical Fitness
The desired health or physical outcome of consistent body movements and proper nutrition.What is the difference between physical activity and exercise?
Exercise is a planned, structured subset of physical activity with the intent to improve fitness; physical activity includes all body movements that use energy.Cardiorespiratory Fitness
The ability of the heart, lungs, and circulatory system to supply muscles with oxygen during activity.How is cardiorespiratory fitness measured?
By VO2 max, the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during intense exercise.Musculoskeletal Fitness
The strength and endurance of muscles and bones.What is the main role of nutrition in physical fitness?
Nutrition fuels body movements and exercise, directly influencing physical fitness.Flexibility
The ability of joints to move through their full range of motion with ease.How is musculoskeletal strength measured?
By the one repetition maximum, the heaviest weight you can lift once.Body Composition
The proportion of different tissues in the body, such as muscle and fat.What are the three main types of exercise to achieve physical fitness?
Aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.How is flexibility measured?
By the range of motion of your joints.What is VO2 max?
The maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during intense exercise.What is the difference between musculoskeletal strength and endurance?
Strength is the maximum force you can apply; endurance is how long you can sustain that force.How is musculoskeletal endurance measured?
By the maximum number of repetitions you can perform with a lower weight.What does body composition indicate?
The ratio of muscle to fat in your body.Physical Activity
Any bodily movement that uses energy, regardless of intent.What is an example of physical activity that is not exercise?
Carrying groceries or cleaning the house.Exercise
A planned, structured form of physical activity aimed at improving fitness.How is body composition commonly measured?
As a percentage of total body mass made up of muscle and fat.Why is hydration important for physical fitness?
Proper hydration supports bodily functions and fuels exercise.What question assesses cardiorespiratory fitness?
How long can you sustain activities like running that require heart and lung endurance?What question assesses musculoskeletal fitness?
How much force can you apply and for how long during activities like weightlifting?What question assesses flexibility?
How far can your joints move without pain or restriction?What question assesses body composition?
How much of your body weight is muscle compared to fat?What is the role of stretching in physical fitness?
Stretching improves flexibility and joint range of motion.Aerobic Exercise
Exercise that increases heart rate and breathing, improving cardiorespiratory fitness.Resistance Training
Exercise that improves musculoskeletal strength and endurance.What is the relationship between physical activity and exercise?
All exercise is physical activity, but not all physical activity is exercise.What are examples of exercise?
Jogging, weight lifting, and home workouts.Why is proper nutrition more than just a healthy diet?
It also includes proper hydration, which is essential for fitness and exercise.