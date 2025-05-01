Skip to main content
Introduction to Physical Fitness exam Flashcards

Introduction to Physical Fitness exam
  • Physical Fitness
    The desired health or physical outcome of consistent body movements and proper nutrition.
  • What is the difference between physical activity and exercise?
    Exercise is a planned, structured subset of physical activity with the intent to improve fitness; physical activity includes all body movements that use energy.
  • Cardiorespiratory Fitness
    The ability of the heart, lungs, and circulatory system to supply muscles with oxygen during activity.
  • How is cardiorespiratory fitness measured?
    By VO2 max, the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during intense exercise.
  • Musculoskeletal Fitness
    The strength and endurance of muscles and bones.
  • What is the main role of nutrition in physical fitness?
    Nutrition fuels body movements and exercise, directly influencing physical fitness.
  • Flexibility
    The ability of joints to move through their full range of motion with ease.
  • How is musculoskeletal strength measured?
    By the one repetition maximum, the heaviest weight you can lift once.
  • Body Composition
    The proportion of different tissues in the body, such as muscle and fat.
  • What are the three main types of exercise to achieve physical fitness?
    Aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.
  • How is flexibility measured?
    By the range of motion of your joints.
  • What is VO2 max?
    The maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during intense exercise.
  • What is the difference between musculoskeletal strength and endurance?
    Strength is the maximum force you can apply; endurance is how long you can sustain that force.
  • How is musculoskeletal endurance measured?
    By the maximum number of repetitions you can perform with a lower weight.
  • What does body composition indicate?
    The ratio of muscle to fat in your body.
  • Physical Activity
    Any bodily movement that uses energy, regardless of intent.
  • What is an example of physical activity that is not exercise?
    Carrying groceries or cleaning the house.
  • Exercise
    A planned, structured form of physical activity aimed at improving fitness.
  • How is body composition commonly measured?
    As a percentage of total body mass made up of muscle and fat.
  • Why is hydration important for physical fitness?
    Proper hydration supports bodily functions and fuels exercise.
  • What question assesses cardiorespiratory fitness?
    How long can you sustain activities like running that require heart and lung endurance?
  • What question assesses musculoskeletal fitness?
    How much force can you apply and for how long during activities like weightlifting?
  • What question assesses flexibility?
    How far can your joints move without pain or restriction?
  • What question assesses body composition?
    How much of your body weight is muscle compared to fat?
  • What is the role of stretching in physical fitness?
    Stretching improves flexibility and joint range of motion.
  • Aerobic Exercise
    Exercise that increases heart rate and breathing, improving cardiorespiratory fitness.
  • Resistance Training
    Exercise that improves musculoskeletal strength and endurance.
  • What is the relationship between physical activity and exercise?
    All exercise is physical activity, but not all physical activity is exercise.
  • What are examples of exercise?
    Jogging, weight lifting, and home workouts.
  • Why is proper nutrition more than just a healthy diet?
    It also includes proper hydration, which is essential for fitness and exercise.