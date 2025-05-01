Introduction to Proteins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Protein A functionally diverse macronutrient made of long chains of amino acids, serving as a major dietary source of nitrogen.

Amino Acid A small chemical building block containing nitrogen, forming chains to create larger molecules essential for body functions.

Peptide Bond A special chemical linkage connecting amino acids in a chain, forming the backbone of larger biological molecules.

Macronutrient A nutrient required in large amounts by the body, providing energy and supporting growth and bodily functions.

Nitrogen A key element present in certain nutrients, uniquely abundant in proteins and vital for building important biological molecules.

Dietary Protein A nutrient obtained from foods such as meat, dairy, grains, and legumes, supplying essential building blocks for the body.