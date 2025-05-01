Introduction to Proteins definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Proteins definitions
Protein
A functionally diverse macronutrient made of long chains of amino acids, serving as a major dietary source of nitrogen.Amino Acid
A small chemical building block containing nitrogen, forming chains to create larger molecules essential for body functions.Peptide Bond
A special chemical linkage connecting amino acids in a chain, forming the backbone of larger biological molecules.Macronutrient
A nutrient required in large amounts by the body, providing energy and supporting growth and bodily functions.Nitrogen
A key element present in certain nutrients, uniquely abundant in proteins and vital for building important biological molecules.Dietary Protein
A nutrient obtained from foods such as meat, dairy, grains, and legumes, supplying essential building blocks for the body.Carbohydrate
A macronutrient preferred by the body for energy, lacking significant amounts of nitrogen compared to other nutrients.Lipid
A macronutrient serving as a primary energy source, distinct from proteins due to the absence of nitrogen.Nucleotide
A nitrogen-containing molecule derived from amino acids, serving as a building block for genetic material.DNA
A molecule composed of nucleotides, storing genetic information and requiring nitrogen-containing components for its structure.RNA
A molecule similar to DNA, constructed from nucleotides and involved in genetic processes, dependent on nitrogen sources.Meat
An animal-derived food source rich in essential building blocks, commonly contributing to dietary protein intake.Legume
A plant-based food group, including beans and lentils, recognized for providing significant amounts of dietary protein.Whole Grain
A food source containing all parts of the grain kernel, offering protein along with other nutrients.Dairy
A category of foods produced from milk, supplying protein and other nutrients important for health.