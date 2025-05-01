Introduction to Proteins exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are proteins made of? Proteins are made of chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.

Amino acids The building blocks of proteins.

Peptide bond A chemical bond that links amino acids together in a protein.

What is the primary function of dietary proteins after digestion? To provide amino acids for building new proteins, nitrogen-containing molecules, or energy.

Macronutrients Nutrients required in large amounts, including proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids.

Why are proteins considered a significant source of nitrogen? Because they contain nitrogen, unlike carbohydrates and lipids.