Introduction to Proteins exam Flashcards

Introduction to Proteins exam
  • What are proteins made of?
    Proteins are made of chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.
  • Amino acids
    The building blocks of proteins.
  • Peptide bond
    A chemical bond that links amino acids together in a protein.
  • What is the primary function of dietary proteins after digestion?
    To provide amino acids for building new proteins, nitrogen-containing molecules, or energy.
  • Macronutrients
    Nutrients required in large amounts, including proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids.
  • Why are proteins considered a significant source of nitrogen?
    Because they contain nitrogen, unlike carbohydrates and lipids.
  • List three common dietary sources of protein.
    Meat, dairy, legumes.
  • What is the chemical symbol for nitrogen?
    N
  • Functionally diverse molecules
    Proteins, due to their varied roles in the body.
  • What is the typical range of amino acids in a protein?
    Between 50 and 10,000 amino acids.
  • Last resort energy source
    Proteins are used for energy only when carbohydrates and fats are unavailable.
  • What are nucleotides?
    Nitrogen-containing molecules that are building blocks of DNA and RNA.
  • Which macronutrient is unique in providing nitrogen?
    Protein.
  • Name two plant-based protein sources.
    Legumes and nuts.
  • What are the three primary functions of proteins in the body?
    Building new proteins, making nitrogen-containing molecules, and providing energy.
  • Dietary protein digestion
    Breakdown of proteins into individual amino acids for absorption and use.
  • What distinguishes proteins from carbohydrates and lipids?
    Proteins contain nitrogen; carbohydrates and lipids do not.
  • Whole grains
    A plant-based food source that provides protein.
  • What is the role of proteins in building new molecules?
    They provide amino acids to synthesize new proteins and nitrogen-containing compounds.
  • Seafood
    An animal-based source of dietary protein.
  • Why is understanding protein sources important for nutrition?
    Because proteins contribute to bodily processes and overall health.
  • Dairy products
    A common animal-based source of protein.
  • What are the building blocks of DNA and RNA?
    Nucleotides, which are nitrogen-containing molecules.
  • Legumes
    A plant-based food group rich in protein.
  • How do proteins contribute to energy metabolism?
    They can be used for energy when other sources are depleted.
  • Meat, poultry, and seafood
    Examples of animal-based protein sources.
  • What is a unique function of proteins compared to other macronutrients?
    Building nitrogen-containing molecules.
  • Nuts and seeds
    Plant-based foods that are good sources of protein.
  • What is the importance of peptide bonds in proteins?
    They link amino acids together to form protein chains.