Introduction to Vitamins exam Flashcards

What are vitamins? Essential organic micronutrients required in small amounts for health.

Micronutrients Nutrients needed in small amounts, including vitamins and minerals.

How are vitamins different from minerals? Vitamins are organic (carbon-based); minerals are inorganic.

Fat-soluble vitamins Vitamins A, D, E, and K that dissolve in fat and are stored in body tissues.

How many essential vitamins are there? There are 13 essential vitamins needed by the human body.

Water-soluble vitamins B vitamins (8 types) and vitamin C, which dissolve in water and are not stored extensively.