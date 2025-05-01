Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Calcium A major mineral essential for bone structure, muscle contraction, nerve signaling, and blood pressure regulation; mostly stored in bones as hydroxyapatite.

Phosphorus A mineral forming hydroxyapatite with calcium in bones and teeth, also vital for ATP, pH balance, and cell membrane structure.

Hydroxyapatite A mineral crystal composed of calcium and phosphorus, providing hardness and strength to bones and teeth.

Electrolyte A substance, such as calcium, that dissolves in body fluids and is crucial for muscle contraction and nerve signal transmission.

Osteoporosis A condition marked by low bone density, increasing fracture risk, often resulting from chronic calcium deficiency.

Oxalates Plant compounds that bind minerals like calcium, reducing their absorption in the digestive tract; abundant in spinach.