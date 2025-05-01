Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus definitions Flashcards
Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus definitions
Calcium
A major mineral essential for bone structure, muscle contraction, nerve signaling, and blood pressure regulation; mostly stored in bones as hydroxyapatite.Phosphorus
A mineral forming hydroxyapatite with calcium in bones and teeth, also vital for ATP, pH balance, and cell membrane structure.Hydroxyapatite
A mineral crystal composed of calcium and phosphorus, providing hardness and strength to bones and teeth.Electrolyte
A substance, such as calcium, that dissolves in body fluids and is crucial for muscle contraction and nerve signal transmission.Osteoporosis
A condition marked by low bone density, increasing fracture risk, often resulting from chronic calcium deficiency.Oxalates
Plant compounds that bind minerals like calcium, reducing their absorption in the digestive tract; abundant in spinach.Phytates
Plant-derived substances that limit mineral absorption, including calcium, by binding to them in the gut.Vitamin D
A nutrient required for optimal calcium absorption in the intestines and closely linked to bone health.Calcitonin
A hormone from the thyroid gland that lowers blood calcium by promoting bone uptake, kidney excretion, and reduced intestinal absorption.Parathyroid Hormone
A hormone from the parathyroid glands that raises blood calcium by stimulating bone release, kidney retention, and activating vitamin D.ATP
A molecule containing phosphorus, serving as the primary energy currency within cells.Phospholipid Membrane
A cellular structure composed of lipids with phosphate groups, forming the boundary of all cells.Hypocalcemia
A state of insufficient calcium in the blood, leading to poor bone development or bone loss.Hypercalcemia
A condition of excessive calcium in the blood, potentially causing kidney stones and digestive disturbances.Hyperphosphatemia
An excess of phosphorus in the blood, often linked to kidney dysfunction and risk of soft tissue calcification.