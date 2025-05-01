Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus definitions

Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus definitions
  • Calcium
    A major mineral essential for bone structure, muscle contraction, nerve signaling, and blood pressure regulation; mostly stored in bones as hydroxyapatite.
  • Phosphorus
    A mineral forming hydroxyapatite with calcium in bones and teeth, also vital for ATP, pH balance, and cell membrane structure.
  • Hydroxyapatite
    A mineral crystal composed of calcium and phosphorus, providing hardness and strength to bones and teeth.
  • Electrolyte
    A substance, such as calcium, that dissolves in body fluids and is crucial for muscle contraction and nerve signal transmission.
  • Osteoporosis
    A condition marked by low bone density, increasing fracture risk, often resulting from chronic calcium deficiency.
  • Oxalates
    Plant compounds that bind minerals like calcium, reducing their absorption in the digestive tract; abundant in spinach.
  • Phytates
    Plant-derived substances that limit mineral absorption, including calcium, by binding to them in the gut.
  • Vitamin D
    A nutrient required for optimal calcium absorption in the intestines and closely linked to bone health.
  • Calcitonin
    A hormone from the thyroid gland that lowers blood calcium by promoting bone uptake, kidney excretion, and reduced intestinal absorption.
  • Parathyroid Hormone
    A hormone from the parathyroid glands that raises blood calcium by stimulating bone release, kidney retention, and activating vitamin D.
  • ATP
    A molecule containing phosphorus, serving as the primary energy currency within cells.
  • Phospholipid Membrane
    A cellular structure composed of lipids with phosphate groups, forming the boundary of all cells.
  • Hypocalcemia
    A state of insufficient calcium in the blood, leading to poor bone development or bone loss.
  • Hypercalcemia
    A condition of excessive calcium in the blood, potentially causing kidney stones and digestive disturbances.
  • Hyperphosphatemia
    An excess of phosphorus in the blood, often linked to kidney dysfunction and risk of soft tissue calcification.