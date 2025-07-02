Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1
concept
Calcium (Ca)
5m
2
example
Example 1
1m
3
Problem
Why is spinach not a great source of calcium?
A
The oxalates in spinach limit the calcium absorption.
B
It lacks the fats necessary for calcium absorption.
C
The zinc in spinach interferes with calcium absorption.
D
The calcium is not in the bioavailable heme form.
4
concept
Calcium Balance in the Body
3m
5
example
Example 2
2m
6
Problem
If a person has low calcium for many years, how would you expect their body to respond?
A
The intestines would decrease calcium absorption.
B
The bones would lose density since calcium is pulled from the bones.
C
The kidneys would become calcified from filtering out excessive calcium.
D
They thyroid would release excess calcitonin leading to hypothyroidism.
7
concept
Phosphorus (P)
3m
8
Problem
Which food sources are especially high in phosphorous?
A
Whole grains.
B
Animal products.
C
Vegetables.
D
Fruits.
9
Problem
Which mineral does phosphorous combine with to create hydroxyapatite, the hard component of bones and teeth?
A
Sodium.
B
Calcium.
C
Magnesium.
D
Copper.