Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus exam Flashcards

  • What is hydroxyapatite?
    A mineral complex of calcium and phosphorus that forms the hard part of bones and teeth.
  • Hypocalcemia
    A condition of low blood calcium, leading to poor bone development or osteoporosis.
  • What is the main function of calcium in the body?
    It forms hydroxyapatite for bone strength and acts as an electrolyte for muscle contraction, nerve signaling, and blood pressure regulation.
  • RDA for calcium in adults
    1,000 mg per day for adults; 1,200 mg for older adults.
  • What hormone is released when blood calcium is too high?
    Calcitonin, released by the thyroid gland.
  • Phosphorus
    A major mineral that forms hydroxyapatite with calcium, is part of ATP, and helps buffer blood pH.
  • What are good dietary sources of calcium?
    Canned fish with bones, dairy products, and green vegetables like broccoli and kale.
  • Hypercalcemia
    A condition of excess blood calcium, which can cause kidney stones and gastrointestinal issues.
  • What is the role of vitamin D in calcium absorption?
    Vitamin D is essential for increasing calcium absorption in the intestines.
  • What is the tolerable upper limit (UL) for calcium in adults?
    2,500 mg per day for most adults; 2,000 mg for older adults.
  • What is the main function of phosphorus in energy metabolism?
    It is a component of ATP, the cell's energy currency.
  • What plant compounds can limit calcium absorption?
    Oxalates and phytates, found in foods like spinach.
  • What is the RDA for phosphorus in adults?
    700 mg per day.
  • What happens if you have chronic calcium deficiency?
    It can lead to osteoporosis and increased risk of bone fractures.
  • What hormone is released when blood calcium is too low?
    Parathyroid hormone (PTH), released by the parathyroid glands.
  • Hyperphosphatemia
    A condition of excess phosphorus, often due to kidney dysfunction, leading to soft tissue calcification.
  • What is the main dietary concern for phosphorus?
    There is usually no concern; deficiencies are rare except in starvation.
  • How does calcitonin lower blood calcium?
    By promoting calcium uptake into bones, increasing excretion by kidneys, and decreasing intestinal absorption.
  • What is the main risk of excess calcium intake?
    Kidney stones and interference with absorption of other minerals.
  • What is the main function of parathyroid hormone (PTH)?
    It raises blood calcium by stimulating bone resorption, kidney retention, and activating vitamin D.
  • What are symptoms of hypophosphatemia?
    Muscle weakness and bone pain.
  • What is the tolerable upper limit (UL) for phosphorus?
    4,000 mg per day for adults.
  • What is the effect of oxalates in spinach on calcium absorption?
    They bind calcium, reducing its absorption from spinach.
  • What is the main storage site for calcium in the body?
    Bones.
  • What is the main storage site for phosphorus in the body?
    Bones and teeth, as part of hydroxyapatite.
  • What is the role of phosphorus in nucleic acids?
    It forms the phosphate backbone of DNA and RNA.
  • What is the effect of activated vitamin D on calcium?
    It increases calcium absorption in the intestines.
  • What is the main cause of hyperphosphatemia?
    Kidney dysfunction, leading to poor phosphorus excretion.
  • What is osteoporosis?
    A condition of low bone density, increasing fracture risk, often due to chronic calcium deficiency.