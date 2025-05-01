Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus exam Flashcards
Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus exam
What is hydroxyapatite?
A mineral complex of calcium and phosphorus that forms the hard part of bones and teeth.Hypocalcemia
A condition of low blood calcium, leading to poor bone development or osteoporosis.What is the main function of calcium in the body?
It forms hydroxyapatite for bone strength and acts as an electrolyte for muscle contraction, nerve signaling, and blood pressure regulation.RDA for calcium in adults
1,000 mg per day for adults; 1,200 mg for older adults.What hormone is released when blood calcium is too high?
Calcitonin, released by the thyroid gland.Phosphorus
A major mineral that forms hydroxyapatite with calcium, is part of ATP, and helps buffer blood pH.What are good dietary sources of calcium?
Canned fish with bones, dairy products, and green vegetables like broccoli and kale.Hypercalcemia
A condition of excess blood calcium, which can cause kidney stones and gastrointestinal issues.What is the role of vitamin D in calcium absorption?
Vitamin D is essential for increasing calcium absorption in the intestines.What is the tolerable upper limit (UL) for calcium in adults?
2,500 mg per day for most adults; 2,000 mg for older adults.What is the main function of phosphorus in energy metabolism?
It is a component of ATP, the cell's energy currency.What plant compounds can limit calcium absorption?
Oxalates and phytates, found in foods like spinach.What is the RDA for phosphorus in adults?
700 mg per day.What happens if you have chronic calcium deficiency?
It can lead to osteoporosis and increased risk of bone fractures.What hormone is released when blood calcium is too low?
Parathyroid hormone (PTH), released by the parathyroid glands.Hyperphosphatemia
A condition of excess phosphorus, often due to kidney dysfunction, leading to soft tissue calcification.What is the main dietary concern for phosphorus?
There is usually no concern; deficiencies are rare except in starvation.How does calcitonin lower blood calcium?
By promoting calcium uptake into bones, increasing excretion by kidneys, and decreasing intestinal absorption.What is the main risk of excess calcium intake?
Kidney stones and interference with absorption of other minerals.What is the main function of parathyroid hormone (PTH)?
It raises blood calcium by stimulating bone resorption, kidney retention, and activating vitamin D.What are symptoms of hypophosphatemia?
Muscle weakness and bone pain.What is the tolerable upper limit (UL) for phosphorus?
4,000 mg per day for adults.What is the effect of oxalates in spinach on calcium absorption?
They bind calcium, reducing its absorption from spinach.What is the main storage site for calcium in the body?
Bones.What is the main storage site for phosphorus in the body?
Bones and teeth, as part of hydroxyapatite.What is the role of phosphorus in nucleic acids?
It forms the phosphate backbone of DNA and RNA.What is the effect of activated vitamin D on calcium?
It increases calcium absorption in the intestines.What is the main cause of hyperphosphatemia?
Kidney dysfunction, leading to poor phosphorus excretion.What is osteoporosis?
A condition of low bone density, increasing fracture risk, often due to chronic calcium deficiency.