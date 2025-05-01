Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is hydroxyapatite? A mineral complex of calcium and phosphorus that forms the hard part of bones and teeth.

Hypocalcemia A condition of low blood calcium, leading to poor bone development or osteoporosis.

What is the main function of calcium in the body? It forms hydroxyapatite for bone strength and acts as an electrolyte for muscle contraction, nerve signaling, and blood pressure regulation.

RDA for calcium in adults 1,000 mg per day for adults; 1,200 mg for older adults.

What hormone is released when blood calcium is too high? Calcitonin, released by the thyroid gland.

Phosphorus A major mineral that forms hydroxyapatite with calcium, is part of ATP, and helps buffer blood pH.