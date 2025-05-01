Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What mineral forms hydroxyapatite with phosphorus to strengthen bones and teeth? Calcium forms hydroxyapatite with phosphorus, which is the hard part of bones and teeth.

Besides bone health, what are two other major functions of calcium in the body? Calcium acts as an electrolyte, crucial for muscle contraction and nerve signaling, and helps maintain blood pressure.

What is the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of calcium for most adults? The RDA for calcium in adults is 1,000 mg per day.

Name two plant compounds that can limit calcium absorption. Oxalates and phytates are plant compounds that bind to calcium and limit its absorption.

Why is vitamin D important for calcium absorption? Vitamin D is essential for absorbing calcium in the intestines, linking both nutrients to bone health.

What is the main consequence of chronic calcium deficiency? Chronic calcium deficiency can lead to osteoporosis, which is characterized by low bone density and increased fracture risk.