Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur exam Flashcards

What is the main function of chloride in the body? Chloride is a major extracellular electrolyte that helps maintain water balance and acts as a buffer in blood pH.

Magnesium (Mg) A major mineral that acts as a cofactor for hundreds of enzymes, important for metabolism and protein synthesis.

What is the primary dietary source of chloride? Table salt (sodium chloride) is the main source of chloride in the diet.

Sulfur (S) A major mineral found in amino acids that stabilizes protein structures and is present in some B vitamins.

What is the RDA for magnesium for adult males? 400 mg per day.

What is the main dietary concern for sulfur? None; if you eat, you get enough sulfur, and toxicity is not a concern.