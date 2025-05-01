Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur exam Flashcards
Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur exam
What is the main function of chloride in the body?
Chloride is a major extracellular electrolyte that helps maintain water balance and acts as a buffer in blood pH.Magnesium (Mg)
A major mineral that acts as a cofactor for hundreds of enzymes, important for metabolism and protein synthesis.What is the primary dietary source of chloride?
Table salt (sodium chloride) is the main source of chloride in the diet.Sulfur (S)
A major mineral found in amino acids that stabilizes protein structures and is present in some B vitamins.What is the RDA for magnesium for adult males?
400 mg per day.What is the main dietary concern for sulfur?
None; if you eat, you get enough sulfur, and toxicity is not a concern.What is the adequate intake (AI) for chloride?
2.3 grams (2300 mg) per day.What is the role of magnesium in nerve and muscle function?
Magnesium acts as an electrolyte, essential for proper nerve and muscle function, including heart health.What is the tolerable upper intake level (UL) for magnesium from supplements?
350 mg per day.What happens if you consume too much chloride?
There are no specific toxicity symptoms for chloride, but intake should be limited due to its link with sodium and hypertension.What is hypomagnesemia?
A deficiency of magnesium, which can cause cramps, seizures, nausea, and confusion.Which foods are high in magnesium?
Vegetables, whole grains, nuts (especially almonds), and fruits.What is the main function of sulfur in proteins?
Sulfur stabilizes the three-dimensional structure of proteins by forming bonds between amino acids.What is the relationship between sodium and chloride intake?
Most chloride comes from sodium chloride; limiting sodium also limits chloride intake.What is hypermagnesemia?
A condition caused by excess magnesium, usually from supplements, leading to diarrhea, nausea, and muscle weakness.Is there a DRI (Dietary Reference Intake) for sulfur?
No, there is no DRI, AI, or UL for sulfur.What is the RDA for magnesium for adult females?
310 mg per day.What is the main concern with magnesium intake in the U.S.?
Most Americans do not consume enough magnesium.What is the main function of chloride in the stomach?
Chloride is a component of hydrochloric acid, which makes stomach acid acidic.What are the symptoms of chronic magnesium deficiency?
Osteoporosis, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.What is the tolerable upper intake level (UL) for chloride?
3,600 mg per day.What is the main risk of excess magnesium intake?
Toxicity symptoms occur only from supplements, not from food.Which amino acids contain sulfur?
Methionine, cysteine, homocysteine, and taurine.What is the main dietary source of sulfur?
Protein-rich foods, due to sulfur-containing amino acids.What is the effect of dehydration on chloride levels?
Severe dehydration (e.g., from vomiting or diarrhea) can cause chloride deficiency.What is the function of magnesium in macronutrient metabolism?
Magnesium acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in breaking down carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.What is the main dietary concern for chloride?
None directly, but intake should be monitored due to its link with sodium and hypertension.What is the function of sulfites in food?
Sulfites are used as preservatives and are generally safe unless you have a sulfite sensitivity.What is the connection between magnesium and the DASH diet?
The DASH diet emphasizes magnesium intake to help lower hypertension.What happens if you consume too much sulfur?
There are no toxicity concerns with sulfur; excess intake is not a problem.