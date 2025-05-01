Skip to main content
Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium exam Flashcards

Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium exam
  • What is the main function of sodium in the body?
    Sodium regulates fluid balance through osmosis and is essential for nerve impulses and muscle contractions.
  • Hyponatremia
    A deficiency of sodium, usually caused by overhydration, leading to low sodium levels in the blood.
  • What is the recommended maximum daily intake of sodium for adults?
    2,300 mg per day.
  • Potassium (K)
    The major intracellular electrolyte, important for heart rhythm and muscle function.
  • What are common food sources of sodium?
    Table salt and processed foods.
  • Hypernatremia
    An excess of sodium in the blood, which can cause hypertension and edema.
  • What is the main dietary concern with sodium?
    Excess sodium intake is common and can lead to hypertension.
  • What is the chemical abbreviation for sodium?
    Na
  • What is the main function of potassium in the body?
    Supports heart rhythm, muscle function, and is essential for nerve impulses.
  • What is the adequate intake (AI) of potassium for adult men?
    3,400 mg per day.
  • What is the adequate intake (AI) of potassium for adult women?
    2,600 mg per day.
  • What is the chemical abbreviation for potassium?
    K
  • What is the main dietary concern with potassium?
    Potassium helps counteract the negative effects of sodium, especially hypertension.
  • What is the major extracellular electrolyte?
    Sodium (Na)
  • What is the major intracellular electrolyte?
    Potassium (K)
  • What is hyperkalemia?
    An excess of potassium in the blood, which can cause irregular heartbeat.
  • What are common food sources of potassium?
    Fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, spinach, cantaloupe, citrus fruits, almonds, and legumes.
  • How do sodium and potassium work together in the body?
    They balance each other out across cell membranes, essential for nerve and muscle function.
  • What can cause hypokalemia?
    Critical deficiency of potassium, often due to vomiting, diarrhea, or certain eating disorders.
  • What is the effect of excess sodium intake?
    Increases risk of hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems.
  • Edema
    Tissue swelling that can result from excess sodium intake.
  • What is the main way sodium regulates fluid balance?
    Through osmosis, by controlling electrolyte concentration outside cells.
  • What is a salt substitute and how can it affect potassium levels?
    A product containing potassium instead of sodium; excessive use can cause hyperkalemia.
  • What is the relationship between sodium intake and hypertension?
    High sodium intake increases the risk of developing hypertension.
  • What is the relationship between potassium intake and hypertension?
    Adequate potassium intake helps lower the risk of hypertension.
  • How does overhydration affect sodium levels?
    It can dilute sodium in the blood, leading to hyponatremia.
  • What symptoms can result from hypokalemia?
    Muscle weakness and fatigue.
  • Why is sodium added to many processed foods?
    Because it enhances flavor and preserves food.
  • What is the main health risk of hypernatremia?
    Hypertension (high blood pressure).