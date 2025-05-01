Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the main function of sodium in the body? Sodium regulates fluid balance through osmosis and is essential for nerve impulses and muscle contractions.

Hyponatremia A deficiency of sodium, usually caused by overhydration, leading to low sodium levels in the blood.

What is the recommended maximum daily intake of sodium for adults? 2,300 mg per day.

Potassium (K) The major intracellular electrolyte, important for heart rhythm and muscle function.

What are common food sources of sodium? Table salt and processed foods.

Hypernatremia An excess of sodium in the blood, which can cause hypertension and edema.