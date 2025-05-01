Micronutrients exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are micronutrients? Nutrients needed in small amounts, including vitamins and minerals.

Vitamins Organic compounds essential for various physiological functions.

Do vitamins and minerals provide energy? No, they do not provide energy.

Water-soluble vitamins Vitamins B and C; not stored in the body and excess is excreted in urine.

Fat-soluble vitamins Vitamins A, D, E, and K; stored in the body and can be toxic in excess.

What is the main risk of excess fat-soluble vitamin intake? Potential toxicity, which can be harmful or even deadly.