Micronutrients exam Flashcards

Micronutrients exam
  • What are micronutrients?
    Nutrients needed in small amounts, including vitamins and minerals.
  • Vitamins
    Organic compounds essential for various physiological functions.
  • Do vitamins and minerals provide energy?
    No, they do not provide energy.
  • Water-soluble vitamins
    Vitamins B and C; not stored in the body and excess is excreted in urine.
  • Fat-soluble vitamins
    Vitamins A, D, E, and K; stored in the body and can be toxic in excess.
  • What is the main risk of excess fat-soluble vitamin intake?
    Potential toxicity, which can be harmful or even deadly.
  • How many vitamins are there?
    There are 13 essential vitamins.
  • Antioxidants
    Molecules that protect cells from damage, e.g., vitamins C and E.
  • What is the role of vitamin D?
    Acts as a signaling molecule for proper bone development and nutrient absorption.
  • Enzyme
    A protein that speeds up chemical reactions in cells.
  • How do some vitamins interact with enzymes?
    They work with enzymes to regulate reactions in the body.
  • Minerals
    Inorganic elements required for various body functions.
  • Major minerals
    Minerals needed in amounts greater than 100 mg per day (e.g., calcium, sodium).
  • Trace minerals
    Minerals needed in amounts less than 100 mg per day (e.g., iron, iodine).
  • What is the main structural role of minerals?
    Building bones and teeth (e.g., calcium and phosphate).
  • How are minerals classified?
    By the amount needed: major (>100 mg/day) and trace (<100 mg/day).
  • What is the best source of vitamins and minerals?
    A varied diet.
  • When is supplementation recommended?
    In specific cases, such as iron deficiency.
  • Are minerals organic or inorganic?
    Inorganic.
  • What is the function of sodium in the body?
    Maintains cellular ion balance.
  • What happens to excess water-soluble vitamins?
    They are excreted in urine.
  • What is hypervitaminosis A?
    Toxicity from excessive vitamin A intake.
  • How many essential minerals are there?
    16.
  • What is a supplement?
    A product taken to provide nutrients that may be missing from the diet.
  • Why is a varied diet emphasized for micronutrient intake?
    It ensures adequate and balanced intake of all essential vitamins and minerals.
  • What is the difference between vitamins and minerals?
    Vitamins are organic compounds; minerals are inorganic elements.
  • Name two examples of trace minerals.
    Iron and iodine.
  • What is the role of zinc in the body?
    Works with enzymes to regulate reactions.
  • What is the risk of taking too many supplements?
    Possible toxicity, especially with fat-soluble vitamins.