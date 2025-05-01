Nutrition & Physical Activity exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary macronutrient used for energy during high-intensity exercise? Carbohydrates.

Carbohydrate loading A strategy used by endurance athletes to maximize glycogen stores in muscles before an event.

Recommended carbohydrate intake for non-athletes (g/kg/day) 3-5 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.

Why is protein important after exercise? It aids in muscle recovery and repair.

Micronutrients Vitamins and minerals required in small amounts for various bodily functions.

What is the recommended protein intake for high-performance athletes? 1.2-2.4 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.