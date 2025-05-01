Skip to main content
Nutrition & Physical Activity exam Flashcards

Nutrition & Physical Activity exam
  • What is the primary macronutrient used for energy during high-intensity exercise?
    Carbohydrates.
  • Carbohydrate loading
    A strategy used by endurance athletes to maximize glycogen stores in muscles before an event.
  • Recommended carbohydrate intake for non-athletes (g/kg/day)
    3-5 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.
  • Why is protein important after exercise?
    It aids in muscle recovery and repair.
  • Micronutrients
    Vitamins and minerals required in small amounts for various bodily functions.
  • What is the recommended protein intake for high-performance athletes?
    1.2-2.4 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.
  • Meal timing before exercise
    Consume a carbohydrate and protein-rich meal 2-4 hours before exercise.
  • Role of Vitamin C and E in athletes
    They act as antioxidants to stabilize free radicals produced during physical activity.
  • What is the ideal carbohydrate to protein ratio in a post-exercise meal?
    3:1 ratio (carbohydrates to protein).
  • Fat requirements for athletes vs. non-athletes
    Both require 0.8-1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.
  • Why should you avoid eating immediately before exercise?
    A full stomach can negatively impact performance.
  • Glycogen
    A stored form of carbohydrate in muscles and liver, used for energy during exercise.
  • What is the main function of iron in athletic performance?
    It is a component of hemoglobin, essential for oxygen transport.
  • When should a post-exercise meal be consumed?
    Within 30-45 minutes after exercising.
  • B vitamins
    Micronutrients important for metabolizing carbohydrates and fats to produce ATP.
  • What is the protein requirement for non-athletes?
    0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.
  • Why might athletes need more calcium?
    Calcium is important for muscle contractions and bone health.
  • Should athletes take micronutrient supplements?
    Usually not necessary with a healthy diet.
  • What is the purpose of consuming simple carbohydrates during long-duration exercise?
    To maintain energy levels during exercise lasting more than one hour.
  • Macronutrients
    Nutrients required in large amounts: carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.
  • What is the risk of increasing saturated and trans fat intake, even for athletes?
    It can increase the risk of disease.
  • Why do high-performance athletes need more carbohydrates?
    To restore glycogen, a critical energy source during intense exercise.
  • What is the recommended carbohydrate intake for high-performance athletes?
    5-12 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.
  • Role of protein before exercise
    Aids in muscle preservation, growth, and repair.
  • What is the main energy source during low-intensity activities?
    Fats.
  • Why are B vitamins important for athletes?
    They help metabolize carbohydrates and fats for ATP production.
  • What should endurance athletes consume during exercise lasting over an hour?
    Simple carbohydrates every 15-20 minutes.
