Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health exam Flashcards

What is osteoporosis? A condition characterized by decreased bone mineral density, leading to fragile bones and increased fracture risk.

Cortical bone The dense, solid outer layer of bone, also called compact bone.

What is the function of osteoclasts? Osteoclasts dissolve or reabsorb old bone during bone remodeling.

Trabecular bone The inner, spongy bone with many spaces, providing strength and housing bone marrow.

What is bone remodeling? The process by which old bone is dissolved and new bone is deposited.

Osteopenia A condition marked by loss of bone mass in adulthood, often preceding osteoporosis.