Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health exam Flashcards

Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health exam

Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health exam
  • What is osteoporosis?
    A condition characterized by decreased bone mineral density, leading to fragile bones and increased fracture risk.
  • Cortical bone
    The dense, solid outer layer of bone, also called compact bone.
  • What is the function of osteoclasts?
    Osteoclasts dissolve or reabsorb old bone during bone remodeling.
  • Trabecular bone
    The inner, spongy bone with many spaces, providing strength and housing bone marrow.
  • What is bone remodeling?
    The process by which old bone is dissolved and new bone is deposited.
  • Osteopenia
    A condition marked by loss of bone mass in adulthood, often preceding osteoporosis.
  • What mineral is most important for bone health?
    Calcium is the most important mineral for bone health.
  • Osteoblasts
    Cells that deposit new bone during bone remodeling.
  • What is the main risk associated with osteoporosis?
    An increased risk of fractures, especially complex fractures.
  • Hydroxyapatite
    The mineral complex of calcium and phosphorus that gives bone its hardness.
  • What is the role of vitamin D in bone health?
    Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, which is essential for bone health.
  • How often is the human skeleton completely replaced?
    About every ten years.
  • What is a complex fracture?
    A fracture where the bone breaks in multiple places and is harder to heal.
  • What are two main types of bone tissue?
    Cortical (compact) bone and trabecular (spongy) bone.
  • What is the effect of estrogen on bone health?
    Estrogen helps maintain bone density; low estrogen after menopause increases osteoporosis risk.
  • What lifestyle factor increases osteoporosis risk?
    A sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of osteoporosis.
  • What is the prevalence of osteopenia in Americans over 50?
    About 50% of Americans over 50 have osteopenia.
  • What is the prevalence of osteoporosis in Americans over 50?
    About 18% of Americans over 50 have osteoporosis.
  • What is the best time in life to build bone mass?
    During childhood and early adulthood.
  • What type of exercise is best for bone health?
    Resistance or weight training exercises.
  • What is hormone replacement therapy used for in osteoporosis?
    It helps maintain bone density in postmenopausal women.
  • What is the difference between osteopenia and osteoporosis?
    Osteopenia is mild bone loss; osteoporosis is severe bone loss with fragile bones.
  • Which sex is at higher risk for osteoporosis?
    Females, especially postmenopausal women.
  • What nutrients are most important for preventing osteoporosis?
    Calcium and vitamin D.
  • What is the main structural difference in osteoporotic bone?
    Larger spaces and fewer bone struts in trabecular bone.
  • What is the role of bone marrow?
    Bone marrow fills the spaces in trabecular bone and produces blood cells.
  • What happens to bone remodeling with age?
    Bone resorption outpaces bone deposition, leading to bone loss.
  • What drugs can help treat osteoporosis?
    Medications that aid in bone remineralization.
  • Why is early-life nutrition important for bone health?
    Building strong bones early provides a higher bone mass baseline for later life.
  • What is the main component of bone mineral?
    Hydroxyapatite, composed of calcium and phosphorus.