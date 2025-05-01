Skip to main content
Other Trace Minerals exam Flashcards

Other Trace Minerals exam
  • What is the primary function of zinc in the body?
    Zinc acts as a cofactor for over 300 enzymes, supporting metabolism, gene expression, and immune function.
  • Selenium (Se)
    A trace mineral required for thyroid hormone production, antioxidant activity, and immune function.
  • What is the RDA for zinc in adults?
    8-11 mg per day.
  • Manganese (Mn)
    A trace mineral that serves as a cofactor for enzymes, especially those involved in metabolism.
  • Which foods are the richest sources of zinc?
    Fish, meat, oysters, whole grains, and leavened bread.
  • What can limit zinc absorption in the diet?
    Non-heme iron, fiber, and phytates can limit zinc absorption.
  • What is the main function of selenium in the body?
    It is essential for thyroid hormone production and acts as an antioxidant.
  • What is the RDA for selenium for adults?
    55 micrograms per day.
  • What is selenosis?
    A toxic condition caused by excessive selenium intake, leading to brittle nails, hair loss, and other symptoms.
  • What is the main dietary concern for zinc?
    There is generally no concern if eating a varied diet; toxicity is rare and usually from over-supplementation.
  • What is the role of manganese in the body?
    It acts as a cofactor for enzymes, particularly those involved in metabolism.
  • What is the RDA for manganese in adults?
    1.8-2.3 mg per day.
  • Which foods are good sources of manganese?
    Mollusks, nuts, whole grains, and oatmeal.
  • Chromium (Cr)
    A trace mineral that enhances insulin function and helps regulate glucose metabolism.
  • What is the RDA for chromium in adults?
    25-35 micrograms per day.
  • What happens if you are deficient in chromium?
    Impaired glucose uptake, but deficiency is rare and usually only seen in long-term IV feeding without supplementation.
  • Molybdenum (Mo)
    A trace mineral that acts as a cofactor for enzymes, especially those involved in sulfur amino acid metabolism.
  • What is the RDA for molybdenum in adults?
    45 micrograms per day.
  • Which foods provide molybdenum?
    Milk, dairy products, beans, whole grains, and nuts.
  • What are symptoms of zinc deficiency?
    Growth delays, delayed sexual maturation, reduced appetite, and increased susceptibility to infection.
  • What is the effect of excess zinc intake?
    Gastrointestinal upset, headaches, weakened immune function, and interference with iron absorption.
  • How does selenium content in food vary?
    It depends on the selenium content of the soil where the food is grown.
  • What is Keishan disease?
    A heart disorder caused by selenium deficiency, named after a region in China with low soil selenium.
  • What is the main function of chromium in the body?
    It enhances insulin function, aiding in glucose regulation.
  • Are deficiencies of manganese, chromium, or molybdenum common?
    No, deficiencies are very rare for all three minerals.
  • What is the risk of toxicity for manganese?
    Toxicity is rare and usually only occurs with very high doses or industrial exposure.
  • What is the main function of molybdenum?
    It acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in the metabolism of sulfur-containing amino acids.
  • Can over-supplementation of trace minerals be harmful?
    Yes, excessive supplementation can lead to toxicity for several trace minerals.
  • What is the relationship between zinc and non-heme iron absorption?
    They compete for absorption in the gut, so high intake of one can reduce absorption of the other.
  • What is the main takeaway for dietary selenium intake?
    Eat foods from a variety of regions to ensure adequate selenium; deficiency is rare.