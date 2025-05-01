Other Trace Minerals exam Flashcards
Other Trace Minerals exam
What is the primary function of zinc in the body?
Zinc acts as a cofactor for over 300 enzymes, supporting metabolism, gene expression, and immune function.Selenium (Se)
A trace mineral required for thyroid hormone production, antioxidant activity, and immune function.What is the RDA for zinc in adults?
8-11 mg per day.Manganese (Mn)
A trace mineral that serves as a cofactor for enzymes, especially those involved in metabolism.Which foods are the richest sources of zinc?
Fish, meat, oysters, whole grains, and leavened bread.What can limit zinc absorption in the diet?
Non-heme iron, fiber, and phytates can limit zinc absorption.What is the main function of selenium in the body?
It is essential for thyroid hormone production and acts as an antioxidant.What is the RDA for selenium for adults?
55 micrograms per day.What is selenosis?
A toxic condition caused by excessive selenium intake, leading to brittle nails, hair loss, and other symptoms.What is the main dietary concern for zinc?
There is generally no concern if eating a varied diet; toxicity is rare and usually from over-supplementation.What is the role of manganese in the body?
It acts as a cofactor for enzymes, particularly those involved in metabolism.What is the RDA for manganese in adults?
1.8-2.3 mg per day.Which foods are good sources of manganese?
Mollusks, nuts, whole grains, and oatmeal.Chromium (Cr)
A trace mineral that enhances insulin function and helps regulate glucose metabolism.What is the RDA for chromium in adults?
25-35 micrograms per day.What happens if you are deficient in chromium?
Impaired glucose uptake, but deficiency is rare and usually only seen in long-term IV feeding without supplementation.Molybdenum (Mo)
A trace mineral that acts as a cofactor for enzymes, especially those involved in sulfur amino acid metabolism.What is the RDA for molybdenum in adults?
45 micrograms per day.Which foods provide molybdenum?
Milk, dairy products, beans, whole grains, and nuts.What are symptoms of zinc deficiency?
Growth delays, delayed sexual maturation, reduced appetite, and increased susceptibility to infection.What is the effect of excess zinc intake?
Gastrointestinal upset, headaches, weakened immune function, and interference with iron absorption.How does selenium content in food vary?
It depends on the selenium content of the soil where the food is grown.What is Keishan disease?
A heart disorder caused by selenium deficiency, named after a region in China with low soil selenium.What is the main function of chromium in the body?
It enhances insulin function, aiding in glucose regulation.Are deficiencies of manganese, chromium, or molybdenum common?
No, deficiencies are very rare for all three minerals.What is the risk of toxicity for manganese?
Toxicity is rare and usually only occurs with very high doses or industrial exposure.What is the main function of molybdenum?
It acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in the metabolism of sulfur-containing amino acids.Can over-supplementation of trace minerals be harmful?
Yes, excessive supplementation can lead to toxicity for several trace minerals.What is the relationship between zinc and non-heme iron absorption?
They compete for absorption in the gut, so high intake of one can reduce absorption of the other.What is the main takeaway for dietary selenium intake?
Eat foods from a variety of regions to ensure adequate selenium; deficiency is rare.