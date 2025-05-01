Other Trace Minerals exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of zinc in the body? Zinc acts as a cofactor for over 300 enzymes, supporting metabolism, gene expression, and immune function.

Selenium (Se) A trace mineral required for thyroid hormone production, antioxidant activity, and immune function.

What is the RDA for zinc in adults? 8-11 mg per day.

Manganese (Mn) A trace mineral that serves as a cofactor for enzymes, especially those involved in metabolism.

Which foods are the richest sources of zinc? Fish, meat, oysters, whole grains, and leavened bread.

What can limit zinc absorption in the diet? Non-heme iron, fiber, and phytates can limit zinc absorption.