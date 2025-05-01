Overview of the Digestive System exam Flashcards
Overview of the Digestive System exam
What is the gastrointestinal (GI) tract?
A 30-foot muscular tube running from the mouth to the anus, where food passes through.Accessory organs
Organs that aid digestion but are not part of the GI tract, such as the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder.What is the main function of the small intestine?
Digestion and absorption of nutrients.Peristalsis
A wave-like muscular contraction that propels food through the digestive tract.What does the large intestine primarily absorb?
Water.Mechanical digestion
The physical breakdown of food into smaller pieces to increase surface area.What is the function of the liver in digestion?
Produces bile and processes/stores nutrients.Chemical digestion
The breakdown of food molecules by enzymes and acids into absorbable forms.What enzyme breaks down carbohydrates?
Amylase.Protease
An enzyme that breaks down proteins into amino acids.What is the role of the gallbladder?
Stores bile produced by the liver until it is needed in the small intestine.Lipase
An enzyme that digests fats into fatty acids.What is the function of sphincters in the digestive system?
Circular muscles that separate organs and control the direction of food movement.Ingestion
The process of taking food and water into the mouth.What is defecation?
The elimination of undigested waste as feces.Salivary glands
Glands that secrete saliva containing enzymes to begin digestion in the mouth.What is the main function of the pancreas in digestion?
Produces digestive enzymes and fluids released into the small intestine.Absorption
The movement of nutrients and water from the digestive tract into the blood or lymph.What is the alimentary canal?
Another term for the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.Where does most chemical digestion occur?
In the small intestine.Bile
A substance produced by the liver that helps digest fats.What is the function of the mouth in digestion?
Entry point for food and water; begins mechanical and chemical digestion.What is the main function of the esophagus?
Transports food from the mouth to the stomach.What is the role of the stomach in digestion?
Stores food and breaks it down into digestible molecules.What is the function of the teeth and tongue?
Break apart and manipulate food during mechanical digestion.What is the function of pepsin?
A protease enzyme in the stomach that breaks down proteins.