Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Overview of the Digestive System exam Flashcards

Overview of the Digestive System exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/26
  • What is the gastrointestinal (GI) tract?
    A 30-foot muscular tube running from the mouth to the anus, where food passes through.
  • Accessory organs
    Organs that aid digestion but are not part of the GI tract, such as the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder.
  • What is the main function of the small intestine?
    Digestion and absorption of nutrients.
  • Peristalsis
    A wave-like muscular contraction that propels food through the digestive tract.
  • What does the large intestine primarily absorb?
    Water.
  • Mechanical digestion
    The physical breakdown of food into smaller pieces to increase surface area.
  • What is the function of the liver in digestion?
    Produces bile and processes/stores nutrients.
  • Chemical digestion
    The breakdown of food molecules by enzymes and acids into absorbable forms.
  • What enzyme breaks down carbohydrates?
    Amylase.
  • Protease
    An enzyme that breaks down proteins into amino acids.
  • What is the role of the gallbladder?
    Stores bile produced by the liver until it is needed in the small intestine.
  • Lipase
    An enzyme that digests fats into fatty acids.
  • What is the function of sphincters in the digestive system?
    Circular muscles that separate organs and control the direction of food movement.
  • Ingestion
    The process of taking food and water into the mouth.
  • What is defecation?
    The elimination of undigested waste as feces.
  • Salivary glands
    Glands that secrete saliva containing enzymes to begin digestion in the mouth.
  • What is the main function of the pancreas in digestion?
    Produces digestive enzymes and fluids released into the small intestine.
  • Absorption
    The movement of nutrients and water from the digestive tract into the blood or lymph.
  • What is the alimentary canal?
    Another term for the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
  • Where does most chemical digestion occur?
    In the small intestine.
  • Bile
    A substance produced by the liver that helps digest fats.
  • What is the function of the mouth in digestion?
    Entry point for food and water; begins mechanical and chemical digestion.
  • What is the main function of the esophagus?
    Transports food from the mouth to the stomach.
  • What is the role of the stomach in digestion?
    Stores food and breaks it down into digestible molecules.
  • What is the function of the teeth and tongue?
    Break apart and manipulate food during mechanical digestion.
  • What is the function of pepsin?
    A protease enzyme in the stomach that breaks down proteins.