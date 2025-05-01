Overview of the Digestive System exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is the gastrointestinal (GI) tract? A 30-foot muscular tube running from the mouth to the anus, where food passes through.

Accessory organs Organs that aid digestion but are not part of the GI tract, such as the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder.

What is the main function of the small intestine? Digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Peristalsis A wave-like muscular contraction that propels food through the digestive tract.

What does the large intestine primarily absorb? Water.

Mechanical digestion The physical breakdown of food into smaller pieces to increase surface area.