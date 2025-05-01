Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Protein Digestion definitions Flashcards

Protein Digestion definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Stomach Acid
    Hydrochloric acid in the stomach that denatures proteins and activates pepsin for protein breakdown.
  • Pepsin
    A protease enzyme in the stomach that breaks denatured proteins into smaller peptide fragments.
  • Pepsinogen
    An inactive precursor in the stomach converted by acid into the active enzyme pepsin.
  • Protease
    A general term for enzymes that catalyze the breakdown of proteins into peptides and amino acids.
  • Peptide
    A short chain of amino acids formed during the initial stages of protein digestion.
  • Dipeptide
    A molecule consisting of two amino acids linked together, produced during protein digestion.
  • Tripeptide
    A molecule made up of three amino acids joined together, an intermediate in protein digestion.
  • Amino Acid
    The basic building block of proteins, absorbed into the bloodstream after digestion.
  • Amino Acid Pool
    The collective supply of free amino acids in the body, available for various metabolic uses.
  • Deamination
    The removal of an amine group from an amino acid, allowing its carbon skeleton to be used for energy.
  • Protein Turnover
    The continuous process of breaking down and rebuilding proteins, recycling amino acids in the body.
  • Enterocyte
    A cell lining the small intestine responsible for absorbing amino acids and peptides.
  • Dipeptidase
    An enzyme in enterocytes that splits dipeptides into individual amino acids.
  • Tripeptidase
    An enzyme in enterocytes that breaks tripeptides into single amino acids.
  • Pancreatic Protease
    A group of enzymes secreted by the pancreas that further digest peptides in the small intestine.