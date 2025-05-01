Protein Digestion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Stomach Acid Hydrochloric acid in the stomach that denatures proteins and activates pepsin for protein breakdown.

Pepsin A protease enzyme in the stomach that breaks denatured proteins into smaller peptide fragments.

Pepsinogen An inactive precursor in the stomach converted by acid into the active enzyme pepsin.

Protease A general term for enzymes that catalyze the breakdown of proteins into peptides and amino acids.

Peptide A short chain of amino acids formed during the initial stages of protein digestion.

Dipeptide A molecule consisting of two amino acids linked together, produced during protein digestion.