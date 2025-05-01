Protein Digestion definitions Flashcards
Protein Digestion definitions
Stomach Acid
Hydrochloric acid in the stomach that denatures proteins and activates pepsin for protein breakdown.Pepsin
A protease enzyme in the stomach that breaks denatured proteins into smaller peptide fragments.Pepsinogen
An inactive precursor in the stomach converted by acid into the active enzyme pepsin.Protease
A general term for enzymes that catalyze the breakdown of proteins into peptides and amino acids.Peptide
A short chain of amino acids formed during the initial stages of protein digestion.Dipeptide
A molecule consisting of two amino acids linked together, produced during protein digestion.Tripeptide
A molecule made up of three amino acids joined together, an intermediate in protein digestion.Amino Acid
The basic building block of proteins, absorbed into the bloodstream after digestion.Amino Acid Pool
The collective supply of free amino acids in the body, available for various metabolic uses.Deamination
The removal of an amine group from an amino acid, allowing its carbon skeleton to be used for energy.Protein Turnover
The continuous process of breaking down and rebuilding proteins, recycling amino acids in the body.Enterocyte
A cell lining the small intestine responsible for absorbing amino acids and peptides.Dipeptidase
An enzyme in enterocytes that splits dipeptides into individual amino acids.Tripeptidase
An enzyme in enterocytes that breaks tripeptides into single amino acids.Pancreatic Protease
A group of enzymes secreted by the pancreas that further digest peptides in the small intestine.