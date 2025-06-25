The amino acid pool refers to the collection of free amino acids available in the body for various functions. These amino acids come from dietary protein digestion, protein turnover, and tissue breakdown. The pool is essential because it provides the building blocks for synthesizing new proteins, such as enzymes, hormones, and structural proteins. Additionally, amino acids from the pool can be used to create nitrogen-containing compounds or, when deaminated, serve as an energy source or be converted into glucose or fat. The amino acid pool ensures the body has a readily available supply of amino acids to meet its metabolic and functional needs.