- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
Protein Digestion: Videos & Practice Problems
Protein digestion primarily occurs in the stomach and small intestine, where stomach acid denatures proteins and activates pepsin to break them into peptides. In the small intestine, pancreatic and intestinal proteases further digest these peptides into amino acids, which are absorbed into the bloodstream. Absorbed amino acids enter the amino acid pool, where they can be used to synthesize new proteins, create nitrogen-containing compounds, or be deaminated for energy. Protein turnover, the process of breaking down and rebuilding proteins, recycles amino acids, reducing dietary protein needs.
Protein Digestion
Example 1
Which of the following statements correctly describes the role of pepsin in protein digestion?
Pepsin is an enzyme that breaks proteins down into short peptides in the stomach.
Pepsin begin breaking down proteins in the mouth, as it is released from salivary glands.
Pepsin is a protein itself and therefore is denatured in the stomach due to the acidic environment.
Pepsin's primary function is to denature proteins (causing them to lose their quaternary, tertiary, & secondary structure) but does not cleave (split) them.
The 3 Primary Fates of Absorbed Amino Acids
What is Protein Turnover?
Example 2
Which of the following is NOT a potential fate of amino acids from dietary proteins?
Used to build non-protein, nitrogen-containing products.
Deaminated and converted to glucose or fat for energy.
Stored in the liver for later use.
All of the above are potential fates of absorbed dietary proteins.
Why is it so important to maintain an adequate number of amino acids in your body's amino acid pool?
Your body loses ~250g of protein per day so it's important to intake approximately 250g/day to replace it.
Your body is constantly degrading & synthesizing proteins (protein turnover), so it needs an adequate number of amino acids available to use for new proteins.
Your body needs to have enough amino acids available to be deaminated & used for energy.
All of the above.
Based on the diagram below, which of the following statements is correct?
Once amino acids are absorbed, they are first built up into proteins, then relocated throughout the body.
Amino acids are absorbed by the small intestine, then deaminated before entering the amino acid pool.
All protein that is deaminated will be excreted in urine.
While most of the amino acids absorbed by the body are used to make protein some are used to make non-protein products such as glucose, fat, & some nitrogen-containing molecules.
Which of the following answer options describes an instance where protein turnover is a useful process?
Storage of amino acids in the amino acid pool, so they can be quickly used for energy at any time.
The breakdown of DNA to form new proteins.
The breakdown of insulin when blood glucose drop & the use of its amino acids to make new proteins.
All of the above.
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What is the role of stomach acid in protein digestion?
Stomach acid, primarily hydrochloric acid (HCl), plays a critical role in protein digestion. It creates an acidic environment in the stomach, which denatures proteins, unraveling their complex structures and making them more accessible for enzymatic breakdown. Additionally, HCl activates pepsinogen, an inactive enzyme, converting it into its active form, pepsin. Pepsin is a protease that breaks down denatured proteins into smaller fragments called peptides. These peptides are then further digested in the small intestine. Without stomach acid, proteins would remain in their native structure, making them harder to digest and absorb.
How are proteins digested in the small intestine?
In the small intestine, protein digestion continues with the help of pancreatic and intestinal proteases. Pancreatic enzymes, such as trypsin and chymotrypsin, break down peptide fragments into smaller units like dipeptides, tripeptides, and some free amino acids. Intestinal enzymes, including dipeptidases and tripeptidases, further break down dipeptides and tripeptides into single amino acids. These amino acids are small enough to be absorbed by enterocytes, the cells lining the small intestine. Once absorbed, the amino acids enter the bloodstream, where they are distributed to cells throughout the body for various functions, such as protein synthesis and energy production.
What is the amino acid pool, and why is it important?
The amino acid pool refers to the collection of free amino acids available in the body for various functions. These amino acids come from dietary protein digestion, protein turnover, and tissue breakdown. The pool is essential because it provides the building blocks for synthesizing new proteins, such as enzymes, hormones, and structural proteins. Additionally, amino acids from the pool can be used to create nitrogen-containing compounds or, when deaminated, serve as an energy source or be converted into glucose or fat. The amino acid pool ensures the body has a readily available supply of amino acids to meet its metabolic and functional needs.
What is protein turnover, and how does it benefit the body?
Protein turnover is the continuous process of breaking down and rebuilding proteins in the body. This process allows the body to recycle amino acids from old, damaged, or non-functional proteins, reducing the need for dietary protein intake. Protein turnover ensures that functional proteins are always available to meet the body's needs and allows cells to adapt to changing conditions by degrading unnecessary proteins and synthesizing new ones. On average, the body recycles about 250 grams of protein daily through this process, highlighting its efficiency in maintaining protein balance and supporting metabolic functions.
Why is protein digestion important for the body?
Protein digestion is crucial because it breaks down dietary proteins into amino acids, which are the building blocks for numerous essential functions in the body. These amino acids are used to synthesize new proteins, such as enzymes, hormones, and structural components like muscle tissue. They also contribute to the production of nitrogen-containing compounds and can serve as an energy source when needed. Proper protein digestion ensures that the body can absorb and utilize these amino acids efficiently, supporting growth, repair, and overall metabolic health.
What enzymes are involved in protein digestion?
Several enzymes are involved in protein digestion, each playing a specific role. In the stomach, pepsin, activated by stomach acid, begins breaking down proteins into smaller peptides. In the small intestine, pancreatic enzymes like trypsin and chymotrypsin further digest these peptides into smaller fragments. Additionally, intestinal enzymes such as dipeptidases and tripeptidases break down dipeptides and tripeptides into single amino acids. These enzymes work sequentially to ensure proteins are fully digested into absorbable amino acids, which can then enter the bloodstream for use by the body.