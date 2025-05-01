Protein Digestion exam Flashcards
Where does most protein digestion occur?
In the stomach and small intestine.Pepsin
A protease enzyme in the stomach that breaks down denatured proteins into peptides.What is the primary goal of protein digestion?
To break dietary proteins into single amino acids for absorption.Amino Acid Pool
All of the body's amino acids that are readily available for use.What role does stomach acid play in protein digestion?
It denatures proteins and activates pepsin.Protein Turnover
The ongoing process of breaking down and rebuilding proteins in the body.Are proteins chemically digested in the mouth?
No, only mechanical digestion occurs in the mouth for proteins.Pancreatic Proteases
Enzymes from the pancreas that further digest peptides in the small intestine.What happens to peptides in the small intestine?
They are broken down into dipeptides, tripeptides, and amino acids.Dipeptidases and Tripeptidases
Enzymes in enterocytes that break dipeptides and tripeptides into single amino acids.What are the three primary fates of absorbed amino acids?
Used to build new proteins, make nitrogen-containing compounds, or be deaminated for energy.Deamination
The removal of the amine group from an amino acid, allowing it to be used for energy.How are amino acids absorbed?
As single amino acids through the small intestine into the bloodstream.What is the effect of protein turnover on dietary protein needs?
It reduces the amount of dietary protein required.Protease
An enzyme that breaks down proteins into smaller peptides or amino acids.What activates pepsinogen in the stomach?
Stomach hydrochloric acid (HCl).Mechanical Digestion of Protein
Chewing in the mouth that physically breaks down protein food.What is the function of the amino acid pool?
To supply amino acids for protein synthesis and other metabolic needs.Non-protein Nitrogen Compounds
Molecules like some hormones that contain nitrogen but are not proteins.What happens to old or damaged proteins in the body?
They are degraded and their amino acids are recycled through protein turnover.Enterocytes
Cells lining the small intestine that absorb amino acids and contain peptidases.What is the significance of protein turnover for cellular adaptation?
It allows cells to quickly degrade unneeded proteins and synthesize new ones as needed.Peptide
A short chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.How do dietary proteins contribute to the amino acid pool?
By being digested and absorbed as amino acids into the bloodstream.Hydrochloric Acid (HCl)
Stomach acid that denatures proteins and activates pepsinogen.What is the fate of amino acids not used for protein synthesis?
They may be used to make nitrogen compounds or be deaminated for energy or converted to glucose/fat.Why is protein digestion necessary?
Because only single amino acids can be absorbed and used by the body.What is the estimated amount of protein turned over daily in the body?
About 250 grams per day.