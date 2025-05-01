Protein Digestion exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Where does most protein digestion occur? In the stomach and small intestine.

Pepsin A protease enzyme in the stomach that breaks down denatured proteins into peptides.

What is the primary goal of protein digestion? To break dietary proteins into single amino acids for absorption.

Amino Acid Pool All of the body's amino acids that are readily available for use.

What role does stomach acid play in protein digestion? It denatures proteins and activates pepsin.

Protein Turnover The ongoing process of breaking down and rebuilding proteins in the body.