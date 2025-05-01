Protein Digestion quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Where does most protein digestion occur in the human body? Most protein digestion occurs in the stomach and small intestine.

What is the role of stomach acid in protein digestion? Stomach acid denatures proteins and activates pepsin, making proteins easier to digest.

Which enzyme in the stomach is responsible for breaking down denatured proteins? Pepsin is the enzyme in the stomach that breaks down denatured proteins into peptides.

Are proteins chemically digested in the mouth? No, proteins are not chemically digested in the mouth; only mechanical digestion occurs there.

What happens to protein fragments after they leave the stomach? Protein fragments (peptides) enter the small intestine, where pancreatic and intestinal proteases further digest them.

What is the primary goal of protein digestion? The primary goal is to break dietary proteins into single amino acids for absorption.