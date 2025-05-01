Protein Digestion quiz Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Where does most protein digestion occur in the human body?
Most protein digestion occurs in the stomach and small intestine.What is the role of stomach acid in protein digestion?
Stomach acid denatures proteins and activates pepsin, making proteins easier to digest.Which enzyme in the stomach is responsible for breaking down denatured proteins?
Pepsin is the enzyme in the stomach that breaks down denatured proteins into peptides.Are proteins chemically digested in the mouth?
No, proteins are not chemically digested in the mouth; only mechanical digestion occurs there.What happens to protein fragments after they leave the stomach?
Protein fragments (peptides) enter the small intestine, where pancreatic and intestinal proteases further digest them.What is the primary goal of protein digestion?
The primary goal is to break dietary proteins into single amino acids for absorption.What enzymes in the small intestine break down dipeptides and tripeptides?
Dipeptidases and tripeptidases in the small intestine break down dipeptides and tripeptides into single amino acids.How are amino acids absorbed after protein digestion?
Single amino acids are absorbed by enterocytes in the small intestine and then enter the bloodstream.What is the amino acid pool?
The amino acid pool refers to all the amino acids in the body that are readily available for use, mostly circulating in the blood.List the three primary fates of absorbed amino acids.
Absorbed amino acids can be used to build new proteins, create nitrogen-containing compounds, or be deaminated for energy or conversion to glucose or fat.What does deamination of amino acids mean?
Deamination is the removal of the amine group and nitrogen from amino acids, allowing them to be used for energy or converted to glucose or fat.What is protein turnover?
Protein turnover is the ongoing process of breaking down and rebuilding proteins in the body, recycling amino acids.How does protein turnover affect dietary protein needs?
Protein turnover recycles amino acids, reducing the amount of dietary protein needed.Why is protein turnover important for cellular adaptation?
Protein turnover allows cells to degrade unneeded proteins and quickly build new ones required for current conditions.Approximately how much protein does the body recycle daily through protein turnover?
The body recycles about 250 grams of protein per day through protein turnover.