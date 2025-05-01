Protein-Related Disorders exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is marasmus? A form of protein-energy malnutrition (PEM) caused by chronic calorie and protein deficiency, leading to severe weight loss and stunted growth.

Kwashiorkor A type of PEM characterized by adequate calorie intake but insufficient protein, resulting in edema and tissue wasting.

What does PEM stand for? Protein-Energy Malnutrition.

Marasmic kwashiorkor A combination of marasmus and kwashiorkor, showing features of both conditions.

What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for protein? 10-35% of total daily calories should come from protein.

What are the main symptoms of marasmus? Severe weight loss, stunted growth, and a skin-and-bones appearance.