Protein-Related Disorders exam Flashcards

Protein-Related Disorders exam
  • What is marasmus?
    A form of protein-energy malnutrition (PEM) caused by chronic calorie and protein deficiency, leading to severe weight loss and stunted growth.
  • Kwashiorkor
    A type of PEM characterized by adequate calorie intake but insufficient protein, resulting in edema and tissue wasting.
  • What does PEM stand for?
    Protein-Energy Malnutrition.
  • Marasmic kwashiorkor
    A combination of marasmus and kwashiorkor, showing features of both conditions.
  • What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for protein?
    10-35% of total daily calories should come from protein.
  • What are the main symptoms of marasmus?
    Severe weight loss, stunted growth, and a skin-and-bones appearance.
  • What causes edema in kwashiorkor?
    Protein deficiency disrupts fluid balance, leading to fluid buildup in tissues.
  • What is the primary difference between marasmus and kwashiorkor?
    Marasmus involves overall calorie and protein deficiency; kwashiorkor involves adequate calories but insufficient protein.
  • Edema
    Swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues.
  • Who is most at risk for protein-related disorders?
    Young infants and children in resource-poor regions.
  • What is the appearance of someone with kwashiorkor?
    Bloated or puffy appearance, especially in the face, abdomen, arms, and legs.
  • Why is maintaining protein intake within the AMDR important?
    To prevent protein deficiencies and ensure overall nutrient balance.
  • What happens if you consume too much protein?
    Health effects are unclear; research shows both risks and benefits.
  • Protein-Energy Malnutrition (PEM)
    A condition caused by insufficient intake of protein and/or calories.
  • What is a key sign of marasmic kwashiorkor?
    Bloated limbs (kwashiorkor) with skin-and-bones appearance elsewhere (marasmus).
  • What role do proteins play in fluid balance?
    Proteins help maintain fluid balance; deficiency can cause fluid buildup (edema).
  • What is the effect of chronic calorie deficiency?
    Leads to marasmus, with severe weight loss and inhibited growth.
  • What is tissue wasting?
    Loss of muscle and fat tissue, often seen in kwashiorkor and marasmus.
  • What is the recommended approach to protein intake?
    Consume protein within the AMDR to avoid deficiencies or excesses.
  • What can happen if you eat too little protein?
    Malnutrition, diseases like marasmus and kwashiorkor, and even death in extreme cases.
  • How does kwashiorkor differ from marasmus in terms of calorie intake?
    Kwashiorkor occurs with adequate calories but low protein; marasmus is due to low calories and protein.
  • What is the impact of protein deficiency on children?
    Stunted growth, weight loss, edema, and increased risk of mortality.
  • Why is overconsumption of protein not recommended?
    It may lead to imbalances in other nutrients and has unclear health effects.
  • What is the skin-and-bones appearance associated with?
    Marasmus.
  • What is the main cause of marasmus?
    Chronic deficiency of both calories and protein.
  • What is the main cause of kwashiorkor?
    Adequate calorie intake but insufficient protein.