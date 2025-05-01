Protein Structure exam Flashcards
What is the basic structure shared by all amino acids?
A central carbon atom bonded to an amine group, a carboxylic acid group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable R group.Essential amino acids
Amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained from the diet.How many different amino acids are used to build proteins in humans?
20R group (side chain)
The variable group in an amino acid that determines its unique properties.What determines the unique properties of each amino acid?
The structure of its R group (side chain).Primary structure of a protein
The sequence (order, type, and quantity) of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.What is the most important level of protein structure and why?
Primary structure, because it determines all higher levels of protein structure.Secondary structure of a protein
Local folding patterns of the polypeptide backbone, such as alpha helices and beta sheets.Alpha helix
A spiral or winding staircase-like structure formed in the secondary structure of proteins.Beta sheet
A zigzag, sheet-like structure formed in the secondary structure of proteins.Tertiary structure of a protein
The overall three-dimensional shape of a single polypeptide chain, determined by R group interactions.What primarily determines the tertiary structure of a protein?
Interactions between the side chains (R groups) of amino acids.Quaternary structure of a protein
The association of multiple polypeptide chains to form a functional protein.Do all proteins have quaternary structure?
No, only proteins with multiple polypeptide chains have quaternary structure.Denaturation
The alteration of a protein's structure and shape, causing loss of function.What levels of protein structure are affected by denaturation?
Secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures; primary structure remains unchanged.Name two ways proteins can be denatured.
Heat and changes in pH (acids or bases).Why is protein denaturation important in nutrition?
It helps prepare foods for consumption and is crucial for protein digestion in the stomach.Globular protein
A protein with a compact, spherical shape, such as hemoglobin.Fibrous protein
A protein with an elongated, rope-like shape, such as collagen.What is the most abundant protein in the human body?
Collagen, a fibrous protein.Polypeptide chain
A long chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.How does changing one amino acid in a protein's sequence affect its function?
It can drastically change or eliminate the protein's function.What is the role of hemoglobin?
To transport oxygen in red blood cells.Nonessential amino acids
Amino acids that the body can synthesize and do not need to be obtained from the diet.What makes proteins a critical source of nitrogen in the diet?
The presence of nitrogen in the amine group of amino acids.What is meant by the term 'protein backbone'?
The repeating sequence of the central carbon, amine group, and carboxylic acid group in a polypeptide chain.How many amino acids are essential for humans?
NineWhat is a peptide bond?
A covalent bond linking the carboxyl group of one amino acid to the amine group of another.