Protein Structure exam Flashcards

What is the basic structure shared by all amino acids? A central carbon atom bonded to an amine group, a carboxylic acid group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable R group.

Essential amino acids Amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained from the diet.

How many different amino acids are used to build proteins in humans? 20

R group (side chain) The variable group in an amino acid that determines its unique properties.

What determines the unique properties of each amino acid? The structure of its R group (side chain).

Primary structure of a protein The sequence (order, type, and quantity) of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.