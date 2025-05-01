Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of fluoride in the body? Enhances mineralization of teeth and prevents dental caries (cavities).

Dental caries Technical term for cavities; tooth decay caused by acid and bacteria.

Main sources of fluoride Fluorinated water and dental products like toothpaste; food is a poor source.

What is the RDA for fluoride? 3-4 mg per day.

Fluorosis Condition caused by excess fluoride, resulting in porous, pitted, and discolored teeth.

What happens if you have insufficient fluoride intake? Increased risk of dental caries (cavities) and tooth decay.