Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine exam Flashcards
Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine exam
What is the primary function of fluoride in the body?
Enhances mineralization of teeth and prevents dental caries (cavities).Dental caries
Technical term for cavities; tooth decay caused by acid and bacteria.Main sources of fluoride
Fluorinated water and dental products like toothpaste; food is a poor source.What is the RDA for fluoride?
3-4 mg per day.Fluorosis
Condition caused by excess fluoride, resulting in porous, pitted, and discolored teeth.What happens if you have insufficient fluoride intake?
Increased risk of dental caries (cavities) and tooth decay.Why is fluoride added to municipal water?
To help prevent dental caries in the population.Can fluoride be absorbed through the mouth?
Yes, it can be absorbed directly by teeth and gums.What is a notable food source of fluoride?
Tea (from tea leaves) and shrimp, though food is generally a poor source.Why should children avoid swallowing toothpaste?
To prevent excess fluoride intake and reduce risk of fluorosis.Iodine
A trace mineral necessary for the synthesis of thyroid hormone.What is the RDA for iodine?
150 micrograms per day.Main sources of iodine
Iodized salt, seafood, and seaweed.Goiter
Enlargement of the thyroid gland due to iodine deficiency.What happens if you have too much iodine?
It can inhibit thyroid hormone production, similar to deficiency.Congenital hypothyroidism
Condition in infants caused by iodine deficiency during pregnancy, leading to stunted growth and brain development issues.Why is iodine deficiency rare today?
Because iodine is added to commercial table salt (iodized salt).What is the upper limit for iodine intake?
1,100 micrograms (1.1 mg) per day.What is the main function of thyroid hormone?
Regulates metabolism and is essential for growth and development.What is the effect of iodine deficiency on thyroid hormone production?
It inhibits thyroid hormone synthesis, leading to goiter and other health issues.Is sea salt a good source of iodine?
No, unless it is specifically iodized.What is the main dietary concern regarding fluoride?
Insufficient intake leads to poor dental outcomes; excess causes fluorosis.How did public health address widespread iodine deficiency?
By introducing iodized salt.What is the effect of excess fluoride on bones?
Can increase bone mass and stiffness in extreme cases.Why is bottled or well water not a reliable source of fluoride?
They typically do not contain added fluoride.What is the difference between iodine and iodide?
For nutrition purposes, they are used interchangeably.What is the main dietary concern regarding iodine?
Deficiency can cause goiter and developmental issues; excess also inhibits thyroid function.What is the role of fluoride in dental products?
To provide direct protection to teeth against acid and bacteria.What is the effect of fluoride deficiency in children?
Increased risk of cavities and poor dental health.