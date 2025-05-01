Skip to main content
Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine exam Flashcards

Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine exam
  • What is the primary function of fluoride in the body?
    Enhances mineralization of teeth and prevents dental caries (cavities).
  • Dental caries
    Technical term for cavities; tooth decay caused by acid and bacteria.
  • Main sources of fluoride
    Fluorinated water and dental products like toothpaste; food is a poor source.
  • What is the RDA for fluoride?
    3-4 mg per day.
  • Fluorosis
    Condition caused by excess fluoride, resulting in porous, pitted, and discolored teeth.
  • What happens if you have insufficient fluoride intake?
    Increased risk of dental caries (cavities) and tooth decay.
  • Why is fluoride added to municipal water?
    To help prevent dental caries in the population.
  • Can fluoride be absorbed through the mouth?
    Yes, it can be absorbed directly by teeth and gums.
  • What is a notable food source of fluoride?
    Tea (from tea leaves) and shrimp, though food is generally a poor source.
  • Why should children avoid swallowing toothpaste?
    To prevent excess fluoride intake and reduce risk of fluorosis.
  • Iodine
    A trace mineral necessary for the synthesis of thyroid hormone.
  • What is the RDA for iodine?
    150 micrograms per day.
  • Main sources of iodine
    Iodized salt, seafood, and seaweed.
  • Goiter
    Enlargement of the thyroid gland due to iodine deficiency.
  • What happens if you have too much iodine?
    It can inhibit thyroid hormone production, similar to deficiency.
  • Congenital hypothyroidism
    Condition in infants caused by iodine deficiency during pregnancy, leading to stunted growth and brain development issues.
  • Why is iodine deficiency rare today?
    Because iodine is added to commercial table salt (iodized salt).
  • What is the upper limit for iodine intake?
    1,100 micrograms (1.1 mg) per day.
  • What is the main function of thyroid hormone?
    Regulates metabolism and is essential for growth and development.
  • What is the effect of iodine deficiency on thyroid hormone production?
    It inhibits thyroid hormone synthesis, leading to goiter and other health issues.
  • Is sea salt a good source of iodine?
    No, unless it is specifically iodized.
  • What is the main dietary concern regarding fluoride?
    Insufficient intake leads to poor dental outcomes; excess causes fluorosis.
  • How did public health address widespread iodine deficiency?
    By introducing iodized salt.
  • What is the effect of excess fluoride on bones?
    Can increase bone mass and stiffness in extreme cases.
  • Why is bottled or well water not a reliable source of fluoride?
    They typically do not contain added fluoride.
  • What is the difference between iodine and iodide?
    For nutrition purposes, they are used interchangeably.
  • What is the main dietary concern regarding iodine?
    Deficiency can cause goiter and developmental issues; excess also inhibits thyroid function.
  • What is the role of fluoride in dental products?
    To provide direct protection to teeth against acid and bacteria.
  • What is the effect of fluoride deficiency in children?
    Increased risk of cavities and poor dental health.