Trace minerals: Iron and Copper exam Flashcards

Trace minerals: Iron and Copper exam
  • What is the main function of iron in the body?
    Iron is essential for the production of hemoglobin and myoglobin, which transport and store oxygen.
  • Heme iron
    A form of iron found in animal products, especially meats, and is best absorbed by the body.
  • What is the RDA for iron in menstruating females?
    18 mg per day.
  • Non-heme iron
    Iron found in plant sources; it is less well absorbed than heme iron.
  • What is the main symptom of iron deficiency anemia?
    Fatigue, along with pale skin and lightheadedness.
  • Copper (Cu)
    A trace mineral that acts as a cofactor for enzymes, aiding in iron transport and metabolism.
  • What is the RDA for iron in adult males (19-50 years)?
    8 mg per day.
  • Iron stores in the body
    Primarily located in the liver and bone marrow.
  • What increases non-heme iron absorption?
    Consuming vitamin C or eating non-heme iron with meat (MFP factor).
  • Iron-deficiency anemia
    A condition caused by insufficient iron, leading to reduced hemoglobin and fewer healthy red blood cells.
  • What is the tolerable upper limit for iron intake?
    345 mg per day.
  • MFP factor
    A component in meat, fish, and poultry that enhances the absorption of non-heme iron.
  • What are common food sources of copper?
    Organ meats, seafood, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.
  • What can high doses of zinc do to copper absorption?
    High zinc intake can reduce copper absorption.
  • Symptoms of excess iron intake
    Digestive issues such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation; in extreme cases, organ damage.
  • What is the RDA for copper in adults?
    900 micrograms per day.
  • What is the main dietary concern for iron in menstruating vegetarian or vegan females?
    They are at increased risk for iron-deficiency anemia due to higher needs and lower absorption from plant sources.
  • How does copper deficiency affect the body?
    It can impair hemoglobin synthesis and lead to anemia.
  • What is the effect of high iron intake on copper absorption?
    High iron intake can reduce copper absorption due to competition for absorption pathways.
  • Myoglobin
    A protein in muscles that stores oxygen for use during muscle activity.
  • What role does copper play in energy metabolism?
    Copper acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in energy metabolism.
  • What is the effect of high vitamin C intake on copper absorption?
    High doses of vitamin C can reduce copper absorption.
  • Collagen and elastin synthesis
    Copper is important for the synthesis of these structural proteins.
  • What are the main symptoms of iron-deficiency anemia?
    Fatigue, pale skin, lightheadedness, and weakened immunity.
  • Where are iron stores primarily located in the body?
    In the liver and bone marrow.
  • What is the main function of hemoglobin?
    To bind and transport oxygen in the blood.
  • What is a common cause of increased iron needs in females?
    Menstruation, due to blood loss.
  • Is copper toxicity a common concern?
    No, copper toxicity is not typically a concern with normal dietary intake.
  • What is the relationship between copper and iron?
    Copper is necessary for proper iron transport, absorption, and utilization.
  • What is a trace mineral?
    A mineral required in amounts less than 100 mg per day.