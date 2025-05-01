Trace minerals: Iron and Copper exam Flashcards
Trace minerals: Iron and Copper exam
What is the main function of iron in the body?
Iron is essential for the production of hemoglobin and myoglobin, which transport and store oxygen.Heme iron
A form of iron found in animal products, especially meats, and is best absorbed by the body.What is the RDA for iron in menstruating females?
18 mg per day.Non-heme iron
Iron found in plant sources; it is less well absorbed than heme iron.What is the main symptom of iron deficiency anemia?
Fatigue, along with pale skin and lightheadedness.Copper (Cu)
A trace mineral that acts as a cofactor for enzymes, aiding in iron transport and metabolism.What is the RDA for iron in adult males (19-50 years)?
8 mg per day.Iron stores in the body
Primarily located in the liver and bone marrow.What increases non-heme iron absorption?
Consuming vitamin C or eating non-heme iron with meat (MFP factor).Iron-deficiency anemia
A condition caused by insufficient iron, leading to reduced hemoglobin and fewer healthy red blood cells.What is the tolerable upper limit for iron intake?
345 mg per day.MFP factor
A component in meat, fish, and poultry that enhances the absorption of non-heme iron.What are common food sources of copper?
Organ meats, seafood, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.What can high doses of zinc do to copper absorption?
High zinc intake can reduce copper absorption.Symptoms of excess iron intake
Digestive issues such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation; in extreme cases, organ damage.What is the RDA for copper in adults?
900 micrograms per day.What is the main dietary concern for iron in menstruating vegetarian or vegan females?
They are at increased risk for iron-deficiency anemia due to higher needs and lower absorption from plant sources.How does copper deficiency affect the body?
It can impair hemoglobin synthesis and lead to anemia.What is the effect of high iron intake on copper absorption?
High iron intake can reduce copper absorption due to competition for absorption pathways.Myoglobin
A protein in muscles that stores oxygen for use during muscle activity.What role does copper play in energy metabolism?
Copper acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in energy metabolism.What is the effect of high vitamin C intake on copper absorption?
High doses of vitamin C can reduce copper absorption.Collagen and elastin synthesis
Copper is important for the synthesis of these structural proteins.What are the main symptoms of iron-deficiency anemia?
Fatigue, pale skin, lightheadedness, and weakened immunity.Where are iron stores primarily located in the body?
In the liver and bone marrow.What is the main function of hemoglobin?
To bind and transport oxygen in the blood.What is a common cause of increased iron needs in females?
Menstruation, due to blood loss.Is copper toxicity a common concern?
No, copper toxicity is not typically a concern with normal dietary intake.What is the relationship between copper and iron?
Copper is necessary for proper iron transport, absorption, and utilization.What is a trace mineral?
A mineral required in amounts less than 100 mg per day.