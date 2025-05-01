Trace minerals: Iron and Copper exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is the main function of iron in the body? Iron is essential for the production of hemoglobin and myoglobin, which transport and store oxygen.

Heme iron A form of iron found in animal products, especially meats, and is best absorbed by the body.

What is the RDA for iron in menstruating females? 18 mg per day.

Non-heme iron Iron found in plant sources; it is less well absorbed than heme iron.

What is the main symptom of iron deficiency anemia? Fatigue, along with pale skin and lightheadedness.

Copper (Cu) A trace mineral that acts as a cofactor for enzymes, aiding in iron transport and metabolism.