Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Trace minerals: Iron and Copper quiz Flashcards

Trace minerals: Iron and Copper quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the primary function of iron in the body?
    Iron is a major component of hemoglobin and myoglobin, which are proteins that bind and transport oxygen in the blood and muscles.
  • What is the RDA for iron for males and menstruating females aged 19-50?
    The RDA is 8 mg for males and 18 mg for menstruating females.
  • Where are the main iron stores located in the body?
    Iron is mainly stored in the liver and bone marrow.
  • What is the difference between heme and non-heme iron?
    Heme iron is found in animal products and is better absorbed, while non-heme iron comes from plant sources and is less efficiently absorbed.
  • How can the absorption of non-heme iron be increased?
    Non-heme iron absorption can be increased by consuming it with meat (MFP factor) or with vitamin C.
  • What is iron-deficiency anemia and what are its symptoms?
    Iron-deficiency anemia is a lack of healthy red blood cells due to insufficient iron, with symptoms like fatigue, pale skin, and weakened immunity.
  • Who is at higher risk for iron deficiency?
    Infants, children, and menstruating females, especially vegetarians or vegans, are at higher risk for iron deficiency.
  • What are some symptoms of iron toxicity?
    Iron toxicity can cause digestive symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation, and in severe cases, organ damage.
  • What is the tolerable upper limit for iron intake?
    The tolerable upper limit for iron is 345 mg per day.
  • What is the main function of copper in relation to iron?
    Copper acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in iron transport, absorption, and utilization.
  • What is the RDA for copper for adults aged 19-50?
    The RDA for copper is 900 micrograms per day.
  • Name three good dietary sources of copper.
    Organ meats, seafood, and nuts and seeds are good sources of copper.
  • Which nutrients can decrease copper absorption when consumed in high amounts?
    High doses of zinc, iron, and vitamin C can decrease copper absorption.
  • What can result from a copper deficiency?
    Copper deficiency can impair hemoglobin synthesis and lead to anemia.
  • Is copper toxicity a common dietary concern?
    No, copper toxicity is not a common concern and is generally not something to worry about with a normal diet.