Trace minerals: Iron and Copper quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of iron in the body? Iron is a major component of hemoglobin and myoglobin, which are proteins that bind and transport oxygen in the blood and muscles.

What is the RDA for iron for males and menstruating females aged 19-50? The RDA is 8 mg for males and 18 mg for menstruating females.

Where are the main iron stores located in the body? Iron is mainly stored in the liver and bone marrow.

What is the difference between heme and non-heme iron? Heme iron is found in animal products and is better absorbed, while non-heme iron comes from plant sources and is less efficiently absorbed.

How can the absorption of non-heme iron be increased? Non-heme iron absorption can be increased by consuming it with meat (MFP factor) or with vitamin C.

What is iron-deficiency anemia and what are its symptoms? Iron-deficiency anemia is a lack of healthy red blood cells due to insufficient iron, with symptoms like fatigue, pale skin, and weakened immunity.