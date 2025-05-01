Using Energy to Fuel Exercise exam Flashcards
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise exam
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/26
What is ATP?
Adenosine triphosphate, the main usable energy molecule in cells.Glycolysis
An anaerobic process that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing 2 ATP.What is the primary energy system for the first 15 seconds of activity?
The ATP CP system.Aerobic System
An oxygen-dependent energy system that produces large amounts of ATP from carbohydrates and fats.How is ATP regenerated from ADP?
By adding a phosphate group to ADP, often using energy from creatine phosphate or metabolic pathways.Creatine Phosphate (CP)
A high-energy compound in muscle cells that quickly regenerates ATP without oxygen.Which energy system produces ATP the fastest?
The ATP CP system.What is the main energy source for activities lasting over 3 minutes?
The aerobic system.Anaerobic Systems
Energy systems that function without oxygen, including ATP CP and glycolysis.What happens to pyruvate in the presence of oxygen?
It enters aerobic metabolism to produce a large amount of ATP.Lactate
A molecule produced during anaerobic metabolism, especially when oxygen is limited.How much ATP does glycolysis produce per glucose molecule?
2 ATP.What is the preferred fuel for aerobic energy during low-intensity activity?
Fats.What is the main difference between aerobic and anaerobic energy systems?
Aerobic uses oxygen and produces more ATP; anaerobic does not use oxygen and produces less ATP quickly.What is the fate of lactate produced during exercise?
It can travel to the liver and be converted back to glucose.ATP CP System
The fastest ATP-producing system, using creatine phosphate, but with limited capacity.Which system is the primary energy source between 15 seconds and 3 minutes of activity?
Glycolysis.How many ATP can be produced from one glucose molecule in aerobic metabolism?
36 to 38 ATP.What limits the ATP CP system's duration?
Limited creatine phosphate stores in muscle.What is the preferred fuel for aerobic energy during high-intensity activity?
Carbohydrates.What happens to pyruvate in the absence of oxygen?
It is converted to lactate.How long can muscle cells use stored ATP before needing other energy systems?
About 1 to 3 seconds.Which energy system produces the most ATP?
The aerobic system.What is the main function of ATP in muscle contraction?
Provides energy for muscle fibers to contract.Do energy systems work independently or together during exercise?
They work together, with one being primary depending on activity duration and intensity.What is the main product when ATP loses a phosphate group?
ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and a free phosphate.