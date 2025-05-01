Using Energy to Fuel Exercise exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is ATP? Adenosine triphosphate, the main usable energy molecule in cells.

Glycolysis An anaerobic process that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing 2 ATP.

What is the primary energy system for the first 15 seconds of activity? The ATP CP system.

Aerobic System An oxygen-dependent energy system that produces large amounts of ATP from carbohydrates and fats.

How is ATP regenerated from ADP? By adding a phosphate group to ADP, often using energy from creatine phosphate or metabolic pathways.

Creatine Phosphate (CP) A high-energy compound in muscle cells that quickly regenerates ATP without oxygen.