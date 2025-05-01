Skip to main content
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise exam Flashcards

Using Energy to Fuel Exercise exam
  • What is ATP?
    Adenosine triphosphate, the main usable energy molecule in cells.
  • Glycolysis
    An anaerobic process that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing 2 ATP.
  • What is the primary energy system for the first 15 seconds of activity?
    The ATP CP system.
  • Aerobic System
    An oxygen-dependent energy system that produces large amounts of ATP from carbohydrates and fats.
  • How is ATP regenerated from ADP?
    By adding a phosphate group to ADP, often using energy from creatine phosphate or metabolic pathways.
  • Creatine Phosphate (CP)
    A high-energy compound in muscle cells that quickly regenerates ATP without oxygen.
  • Which energy system produces ATP the fastest?
    The ATP CP system.
  • What is the main energy source for activities lasting over 3 minutes?
    The aerobic system.
  • Anaerobic Systems
    Energy systems that function without oxygen, including ATP CP and glycolysis.
  • What happens to pyruvate in the presence of oxygen?
    It enters aerobic metabolism to produce a large amount of ATP.
  • Lactate
    A molecule produced during anaerobic metabolism, especially when oxygen is limited.
  • How much ATP does glycolysis produce per glucose molecule?
    2 ATP.
  • What is the preferred fuel for aerobic energy during low-intensity activity?
    Fats.
  • What is the main difference between aerobic and anaerobic energy systems?
    Aerobic uses oxygen and produces more ATP; anaerobic does not use oxygen and produces less ATP quickly.
  • What is the fate of lactate produced during exercise?
    It can travel to the liver and be converted back to glucose.
  • ATP CP System
    The fastest ATP-producing system, using creatine phosphate, but with limited capacity.
  • Which system is the primary energy source between 15 seconds and 3 minutes of activity?
    Glycolysis.
  • How many ATP can be produced from one glucose molecule in aerobic metabolism?
    36 to 38 ATP.
  • What limits the ATP CP system's duration?
    Limited creatine phosphate stores in muscle.
  • What is the preferred fuel for aerobic energy during high-intensity activity?
    Carbohydrates.
  • What happens to pyruvate in the absence of oxygen?
    It is converted to lactate.
  • How long can muscle cells use stored ATP before needing other energy systems?
    About 1 to 3 seconds.
  • Which energy system produces the most ATP?
    The aerobic system.
  • What is the main function of ATP in muscle contraction?
    Provides energy for muscle fibers to contract.
  • Do energy systems work independently or together during exercise?
    They work together, with one being primary depending on activity duration and intensity.
  • What is the main product when ATP loses a phosphate group?
    ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and a free phosphate.