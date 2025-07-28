Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness56m
11. Nutrition & Fitness
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise
ATP-Generating Energy Systems
Example 1
Sophie is running a 1500-meter race at a track meet. Which of the following energy systems is she using at each of the following sections of the race?
Anaerobic Energy via ATP-CP & Glycolysis
Example 2
Which pie chart best represents the relative contribution of the the three ATP-generating energy systems (ATP-CP, glycolysis, & aerobic energy) during a maximal-effort 400-meter sprint lasting ~45 seconds?
Which of the following statements about the ATP-CP energy system is true?
The phosphate group is cleaved from ATP, binding to creatine & regenerating CP.
The phosphate group is cleaved from CP, binding to ADP & regenerating ATP.
When a phosphate group binds to ADP (regenerating ATP), it releases energy.
All of the above are true.
Which of the following statements about aerobic energy production is true?
Glucose is the only molecule that can be used to produce ATP aerobically.
In the aerobic pathway, one molecule of glucose can produce 36-38 ATP molecules.
Proteins are the primary source of anaerobically generated ATP.
All of the above are true.