Water-Soluble Vitamins exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are water-soluble vitamins? Vitamins that dissolve easily in water, are readily absorbed, and are not stored in large amounts in the body.

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) A B vitamin important for carbohydrate metabolism and nerve function; deficiency causes beriberi.

What is the main function of B vitamins? They act as coenzymes or precursors to coenzymes essential for metabolism.

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) A water-soluble vitamin that acts as a coenzyme and antioxidant, crucial for collagen synthesis and immune health.

How are excess water-soluble vitamins excreted? They are typically excreted in the urine.

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) A B vitamin required for metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats; forms the coenzyme FAD.