Water-Soluble Vitamins exam Flashcards

Water-Soluble Vitamins exam
  • What are water-soluble vitamins?
    Vitamins that dissolve easily in water, are readily absorbed, and are not stored in large amounts in the body.
  • Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)
    A B vitamin important for carbohydrate metabolism and nerve function; deficiency causes beriberi.
  • What is the main function of B vitamins?
    They act as coenzymes or precursors to coenzymes essential for metabolism.
  • Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
    A water-soluble vitamin that acts as a coenzyme and antioxidant, crucial for collagen synthesis and immune health.
  • How are excess water-soluble vitamins excreted?
    They are typically excreted in the urine.
  • Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
    A B vitamin required for metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats; forms the coenzyme FAD.
  • What disease is caused by thiamine deficiency?
    Beriberi, which can affect the cardiovascular or nervous system.
  • Vitamin B3 (Niacin)
    A B vitamin important for energy metabolism, forms NAD+ and NADP+, and helps regulate cholesterol.
  • What is the main symptom of niacin deficiency?
    Pellagra, characterized by dermatitis, dementia, diarrhea, and death.
  • Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid)
    A B vitamin that is a component of coenzyme A, required for fatty acid synthesis and metabolism.
  • Which B vitamin is effectively stored in the body?
    Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin), mainly stored in the liver.
  • Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)
    A B vitamin critical for protein metabolism, amino acid synthesis, and hemoglobin production.
  • What are common symptoms of riboflavin deficiency?
    Sore throat, swollen mouth and tongue, dry and cracked lips.
  • Vitamin B7 (Biotin)
    A B vitamin important as a coenzyme in carbohydrate, fat, and protein metabolism.
  • What is the difference between folate and folic acid?
    Folate is the natural form in foods; folic acid is the synthetic form in supplements and fortified foods.
  • Vitamin B9 (Folate/Folic Acid)
    A B vitamin vital for DNA synthesis and reducing neural tube defects during pregnancy.
  • What can a deficiency in vitamin B12 cause?
    Macrocytic anemia and neurological issues.
  • Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin)
    A B vitamin critical for red blood cell production and DNA synthesis; found mainly in animal products.
  • What is scurvy?
    A disease caused by vitamin C deficiency, marked by bleeding gums, poor wound healing, and skin rash.
  • What foods are rich in vitamin C?
    Citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, and sweet potatoes.
  • What is a coenzyme?
    A vitamin-derived molecule needed to activate certain enzymes.
  • What is the main function of vitamin C?
    Acts as a coenzyme in collagen synthesis and supports immune health.
  • What population is at higher risk for vitamin B12 deficiency?
    Vegans and older adults.
  • What are symptoms of biotin deficiency?
    Hair loss, skin inflammation, and lethargy.
  • What is macrocytic anemia?
    A condition with abnormally large red blood cells, often due to folate or B12 deficiency.
  • What is the role of B vitamins in energy metabolism?
    They help activate enzymes that convert carbohydrates, fats, and proteins into usable energy.
  • What are the two forms of beriberi?
    One affects the cardiovascular system, the other affects the nervous system.
  • What is the function of pantothenic acid?
    Required for fatty acid synthesis and metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
  • What is the main risk of folate deficiency during pregnancy?
    Increased risk of neural tube defects in the fetus.