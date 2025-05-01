Water exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What percentage of the human body is water? 50-70% of body mass, depending on body composition, sex, and age.

Intracellular fluid Fluid found inside the cells; makes up about two-thirds of body water.

What is the main function of the hypothalamus in fluid balance? It regulates hydration by triggering thirst and releasing ADH to retain water.

Osmosis The diffusion of water from an area of low solute concentration to high solute concentration.

What is the recommended daily water intake for adult males? 3.7 liters per day.

Universal solvent A substance, like water, that dissolves most solutes, enabling cellular functions.