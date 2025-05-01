Skip to main content
Water exam Flashcards

Water exam
  • What percentage of the human body is water?
    50-70% of body mass, depending on body composition, sex, and age.
  • Intracellular fluid
    Fluid found inside the cells; makes up about two-thirds of body water.
  • What is the main function of the hypothalamus in fluid balance?
    It regulates hydration by triggering thirst and releasing ADH to retain water.
  • Osmosis
    The diffusion of water from an area of low solute concentration to high solute concentration.
  • What is the recommended daily water intake for adult males?
    3.7 liters per day.
  • Universal solvent
    A substance, like water, that dissolves most solutes, enabling cellular functions.
  • What is the main difference between sensible and insensible water loss?
    Sensible loss can be felt (urine, sweat), insensible loss cannot (breath, skin evaporation).
  • Extracellular fluid
    Fluid outside the cells, including interstitial fluid, blood, and lymph; about one-third of body water.
  • How does the body respond to increased blood sodium or decreased blood volume?
    The hypothalamus triggers thirst and releases ADH to retain water.
  • Antidiuretic hormone (ADH)
    A hormone released by the pituitary gland that signals the kidneys to retain water.
  • What is hyponatremia?
    A dangerous condition caused by low sodium in extracellular fluid, often due to overhydration.
  • What are the main symptoms of dehydration?
    Dark urine, strong thirst, loss of appetite, discomfort, headaches; severe cases can be fatal.
  • Interstitial fluid
    The fluid that surrounds and bathes the body's cells.
  • What is the best indicator of hydration status?
    Urine color; light yellow indicates good hydration.
  • Diuretic
    A substance that increases urine production, leading to increased water loss.
  • What is the recommended daily water intake for adult females?
    2.7 liters per day.
  • How much of daily water intake typically comes from beverages?
    About 80%.
  • What is the effect of caffeine in coffee and tea on hydration?
    Minimal diuretic effect; coffee and tea still count toward hydration.
  • What is the main function of water in temperature regulation?
    Water's high heat capacity helps resist temperature changes and cools the body via sweat.
  • Electrolytes
    Salts dissolved in body fluids that help regulate osmosis and fluid balance.
  • What happens to cells during dehydration?
    Water leaves the cells by osmosis, causing them to shrink.
  • What is the role of water in tissue protection?
    It cushions and lubricates tissues, such as in joints and around the brain and spinal cord.
  • How does overhydration affect cells?
    Water enters cells by osmosis, causing them to swell; can lead to hyponatremia.
  • What is the myth about 'eight glasses of water a day'?
    It's not a precise requirement; actual needs vary by sex, age, activity, and environment.
  • What populations are at higher risk for dehydration?
    Infants and the elderly.
  • What is the main route of water loss from the body?
    Urine.
  • How does alcohol affect fluid balance?
    Alcohol is a diuretic, increasing urine production and risk of dehydration.
  • What is the function of thirst?
    A physiological mechanism that creates the conscious desire to drink fluids.
  • What is the effect of sugary drinks on hydration and health?
    They count toward hydration but add excess calories and sugars, increasing obesity risk.
  • How does body composition affect total body water?
    More muscle mass increases body water percentage; more fat decreases it.