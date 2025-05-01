Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Water exam Flashcards
Back
Water exam
You can tap to flip the card.
What percentage of the human body is water?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
What percentage of the human body is water?
50-70% of body mass, depending on body composition, sex, and age.
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/30
Related flashcards
Recommended videos
Guided course
06:09
Introduction to Body Fluids
Bruce Bryan
6
views
Guided course
04:15
Osmosis
Bruce Bryan
6
views
Guided course
01:57
Example 1
Bruce Bryan
4
views
Terms in this set (30)
Hide definitions
What percentage of the human body is water?
50-70% of body mass, depending on body composition, sex, and age.
Intracellular fluid
Fluid found inside the cells; makes up about two-thirds of body water.
What is the main function of the hypothalamus in fluid balance?
It regulates hydration by triggering thirst and releasing ADH to retain water.
Osmosis
The diffusion of water from an area of low solute concentration to high solute concentration.
What is the recommended daily water intake for adult males?
3.7 liters per day.
Universal solvent
A substance, like water, that dissolves most solutes, enabling cellular functions.
What is the main difference between sensible and insensible water loss?
Sensible loss can be felt (urine, sweat), insensible loss cannot (breath, skin evaporation).
Extracellular fluid
Fluid outside the cells, including interstitial fluid, blood, and lymph; about one-third of body water.
How does the body respond to increased blood sodium or decreased blood volume?
The hypothalamus triggers thirst and releases ADH to retain water.
Antidiuretic hormone (ADH)
A hormone released by the pituitary gland that signals the kidneys to retain water.
What is hyponatremia?
A dangerous condition caused by low sodium in extracellular fluid, often due to overhydration.
What are the main symptoms of dehydration?
Dark urine, strong thirst, loss of appetite, discomfort, headaches; severe cases can be fatal.
Interstitial fluid
The fluid that surrounds and bathes the body's cells.
What is the best indicator of hydration status?
Urine color; light yellow indicates good hydration.
Diuretic
A substance that increases urine production, leading to increased water loss.
What is the recommended daily water intake for adult females?
2.7 liters per day.
How much of daily water intake typically comes from beverages?
About 80%.
What is the effect of caffeine in coffee and tea on hydration?
Minimal diuretic effect; coffee and tea still count toward hydration.
What is the main function of water in temperature regulation?
Water's high heat capacity helps resist temperature changes and cools the body via sweat.
Electrolytes
Salts dissolved in body fluids that help regulate osmosis and fluid balance.
What happens to cells during dehydration?
Water leaves the cells by osmosis, causing them to shrink.
What is the role of water in tissue protection?
It cushions and lubricates tissues, such as in joints and around the brain and spinal cord.
How does overhydration affect cells?
Water enters cells by osmosis, causing them to swell; can lead to hyponatremia.
What is the myth about 'eight glasses of water a day'?
It's not a precise requirement; actual needs vary by sex, age, activity, and environment.
What populations are at higher risk for dehydration?
Infants and the elderly.
What is the main route of water loss from the body?
Urine.
How does alcohol affect fluid balance?
Alcohol is a diuretic, increasing urine production and risk of dehydration.
What is the function of thirst?
A physiological mechanism that creates the conscious desire to drink fluids.
What is the effect of sugary drinks on hydration and health?
They count toward hydration but add excess calories and sugars, increasing obesity risk.
How does body composition affect total body water?
More muscle mass increases body water percentage; more fat decreases it.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.