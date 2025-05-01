Weight Loss exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is a calorie deficit? Consuming fewer calories than you burn, leading to weight loss.

Satiety The feeling of fullness and satisfaction after eating.

How many calories are in one pound of body fat? Approximately 3,500 calories.

Nutrient-dense foods Foods that provide a high amount of nutrients relative to their calorie content.

What is considered a healthy rate of weight loss per week? 0.5 to 2 pounds per week.

Energy density The number of calories in a given volume or weight of food.