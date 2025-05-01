Skip to main content
Weight Loss exam Flashcards

Weight Loss exam
  • What is a calorie deficit?
    Consuming fewer calories than you burn, leading to weight loss.
  • Satiety
    The feeling of fullness and satisfaction after eating.
  • How many calories are in one pound of body fat?
    Approximately 3,500 calories.
  • Nutrient-dense foods
    Foods that provide a high amount of nutrients relative to their calorie content.
  • What is considered a healthy rate of weight loss per week?
    0.5 to 2 pounds per week.
  • Energy density
    The number of calories in a given volume or weight of food.
  • Why is mindful eating important for weight loss?
    It helps prevent overeating by making you aware of what and how much you eat.
  • Behavioral modification
    Changing habits and behaviors that contribute to weight gain.
  • What is the role of lean protein in weight loss?
    Lean protein increases satiety and helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss.
  • Fad diet
    A trendy diet that promises quick results but often lacks scientific support and sustainability.
  • What is the main goal of bariatric surgery?
    To reduce the size of the stomach, leading to earlier satiety and reduced calorie intake.
  • GLP-1 receptor agonists
    Medications that mimic the GLP-1 hormone to increase satiety and support weight loss.
  • Why should added sugars be avoided in a weight loss diet?
    They add extra calories without providing satiety or essential nutrients.
  • Gastric bypass
    A surgery that creates a small stomach pouch and reroutes the small intestine to promote weight loss.
  • What is the recommended initial weight loss goal for overweight individuals?
    Losing 5-10% of body weight.
  • Low energy density foods
    Foods that have few calories per gram, such as fruits and vegetables.
  • Why is physical activity important in weight loss?
    It increases calories burned and helps maintain muscle mass.
  • Gastric banding
    A reversible surgery where a band is placed around the top of the stomach to limit food intake.
  • What is a red flag of a fad diet?
    Eliminating entire food groups or promising rapid, unrealistic results.
  • Gastric sleeve surgery
    A procedure that removes part of the stomach, leaving a tube-shaped stomach to reduce food intake.
  • How does stress affect weight loss?
    Stress can trigger overeating and interfere with basal metabolic rate.
  • Basal metabolic rate (BMR)
    The number of calories your body burns at rest to maintain basic functions.
  • Why is maintaining weight loss challenging after bariatric surgery?
    About one-third to one-half of individuals regain weight due to behavioral and physiological factors.
  • Liposuction
    A cosmetic procedure that removes fat cells but does not improve health or address energy balance.
  • What is the risk of using weight loss supplements?
    They are not regulated for effectiveness and may contain unsafe stimulants.
  • Why is a food journal helpful for weight loss?
    It helps track eating patterns and identify triggers for overeating.
  • What is the DASH diet?
    A scientifically supported, healthful diet designed to lower blood pressure and promote overall health.
  • How does fiber contribute to weight loss?
    Fiber increases fullness and reduces overall calorie intake.
  • What is the main mechanism of fat absorption inhibitors?
    They prevent the absorption of dietary fat, reducing calorie intake.
  • Why should alcohol be limited in a weight loss plan?
    Alcohol provides extra calories and can lower inhibitions, leading to overeating.