Weight Loss exam Flashcards
What is a calorie deficit?
Consuming fewer calories than you burn, leading to weight loss.
The feeling of fullness and satisfaction after eating.
Approximately 3,500 calories.
Foods that provide a high amount of nutrients relative to their calorie content.
0.5 to 2 pounds per week.
The number of calories in a given volume or weight of food.
It helps prevent overeating by making you aware of what and how much you eat.
Changing habits and behaviors that contribute to weight gain.
Lean protein increases satiety and helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss.
A trendy diet that promises quick results but often lacks scientific support and sustainability.
To reduce the size of the stomach, leading to earlier satiety and reduced calorie intake.
Medications that mimic the GLP-1 hormone to increase satiety and support weight loss.
They add extra calories without providing satiety or essential nutrients.
A surgery that creates a small stomach pouch and reroutes the small intestine to promote weight loss.
Losing 5-10% of body weight.
Foods that have few calories per gram, such as fruits and vegetables.
It increases calories burned and helps maintain muscle mass.
A reversible surgery where a band is placed around the top of the stomach to limit food intake.
Eliminating entire food groups or promising rapid, unrealistic results.
A procedure that removes part of the stomach, leaving a tube-shaped stomach to reduce food intake.
Stress can trigger overeating and interfere with basal metabolic rate.
The number of calories your body burns at rest to maintain basic functions.
About one-third to one-half of individuals regain weight due to behavioral and physiological factors.
A cosmetic procedure that removes fat cells but does not improve health or address energy balance.
They are not regulated for effectiveness and may contain unsafe stimulants.
It helps track eating patterns and identify triggers for overeating.
A scientifically supported, healthful diet designed to lower blood pressure and promote overall health.
Fiber increases fullness and reduces overall calorie intake.
They prevent the absorption of dietary fat, reducing calorie intake.
Alcohol provides extra calories and can lower inhibitions, leading to overeating.