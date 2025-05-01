Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What percentage of daily energy intake should come from carbohydrates according to the AMDR? 45-65% of daily energy intake should come from carbohydrates.

Ketoacidosis A dangerous condition where excessive ketone production lowers blood pH, making it too acidic.

Why are carbohydrates considered a preferred energy source during high-intensity exercise? Because their breakdown is quick and can occur without oxygen, providing rapid energy.

Gluconeogenesis The process of generating glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, such as proteins.

What is the main energy source for red blood cells? Glucose is the exclusive energy source for red blood cells.

Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) A guideline recommending the percentage of daily calories that should come from each macronutrient.