Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? exam Flashcards

Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? exam
  • What percentage of daily energy intake should come from carbohydrates according to the AMDR?
    45-65% of daily energy intake should come from carbohydrates.
  • Ketoacidosis
    A dangerous condition where excessive ketone production lowers blood pH, making it too acidic.
  • Why are carbohydrates considered a preferred energy source during high-intensity exercise?
    Because their breakdown is quick and can occur without oxygen, providing rapid energy.
  • Gluconeogenesis
    The process of generating glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, such as proteins.
  • What is the main energy source for red blood cells?
    Glucose is the exclusive energy source for red blood cells.
  • Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR)
    A guideline recommending the percentage of daily calories that should come from each macronutrient.
  • How do carbohydrates help prevent ketoacidosis?
    By providing enough glucose, they reduce the need for ketone production from fat breakdown.
  • What happens to protein use in the body when carbohydrate intake is very low?
    Proteins are used for energy, reducing their availability for vital functions.
  • Ketosis
    A normal physiological state where the body breaks down fat into ketones for energy when carbohydrates are low.
  • Why is it important to spare proteins from being used as an energy source?
    Proteins are needed for critical functions like making enzymes, hormones, and antibodies.
  • What is the primary energy source for the brain under normal conditions?
    Glucose is the primary energy source for the brain.
  • How does exercise intensity affect the body's use of carbohydrates and fats for energy?
    Higher intensity increases carbohydrate use; lower intensity favors fat use.
  • Carbohydrates
    Essential macronutrients that provide quick energy and support various bodily functions.
  • What is the effect of excessive ketone accumulation in the blood?
    It can lower blood pH, leading to ketoacidosis.
  • Why can't you lose significant weight by burning fat while at rest?
    Because total energy expenditure is low, so the absolute amount of fat burned is small.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in protein sparing?
    They provide energy so proteins can be used for their primary functions instead of energy.
  • What happens to blood pH during ketoacidosis?
    Blood pH decreases, becoming more acidic.
  • Why do nutrition experts recommend a high percentage of carbohydrates in the diet?
    Because carbohydrates are a major energy source and support overall health.
  • What alternative fuel can the brain use when glucose is low?
    Ketones can serve as an alternative fuel for the brain.
  • What is the main difference between fat and carbohydrate metabolism during exercise?
    Fat metabolism is slower and requires oxygen; carbohydrate metabolism is faster and can occur without oxygen.
  • How do carbohydrates contribute to energy balance?
    They provide a readily available source of energy, especially during high activity.
  • What is the consequence of prolonged low carbohydrate intake on body proteins?
    Proteins are broken down for energy, reducing their availability for other functions.
  • Why are carbohydrates essential for red blood cell function?
    Red blood cells rely exclusively on glucose for energy.
  • What is the AMDR for carbohydrates?
    45-65% of total daily energy intake.
  • How do carbohydrates help maintain normal blood pH?
    By preventing excessive ketone production, they help keep blood pH within normal range.
  • What is the impact of low carbohydrate diets on the body's energy sources?
    The body increases fat and protein breakdown for energy, leading to ketosis and possible protein loss.
  • What is the preferred energy source for the body at rest?
    Fats are the preferred energy source at rest or during low-intensity activity.
  • How do carbohydrates support overall health?
    They provide energy, prevent ketoacidosis, spare proteins, and offer health benefits, especially as fiber.
  • What is the relationship between exercise intensity and carbohydrate use?
    As exercise intensity increases, the body relies more on carbohydrates for energy.