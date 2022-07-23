Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for a compound with a seven-carbon chain, a carboxylic acid functional group, and a group attached to carbon ?
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Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for a compound with a seven-carbon chain, a carboxylic acid functional group, and a group attached to carbon ?
Which of the following structures corresponds to the artificial sweetener Splenda (sucralose)?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the name -ethyl--isobutyl--methylnonane according to IUPAC nomenclature rules for alkenes?