Primary and Secondary Hydrogens

Hydrogens in organic compounds are classified based on the type of carbon atom they are attached to. Primary hydrogens are attached to a primary carbon (a carbon bonded to only one other carbon), while secondary hydrogens are attached to secondary carbons (a carbon bonded to two other carbons). For the compound C5H12, recognizing which hydrogens are primary or secondary is crucial for determining the correct structure and ensuring it meets the specified criteria.