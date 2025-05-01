Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition

Back
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
Organic Chemistry - Bruice 8th Organic Chemistry - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch.1 - Remembering General Chemistry:Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 1)31 solutions
Ch.1 - Remembering General Chemistry:Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)65 solutions
Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases:Central to Understanding Organic Chemistry84 solutions
Ch.3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure183 solutions
Ch. 4 - Isomers:The Arrangement of Atoms in Space121 solutions
Ch.5 - Alkenes:Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity Thermodynamics and Kinetics83 solutions
Ch.6 - The Reactions of Alkenes The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions175 solutions
Ch.7 - The Reactions of Alkynes An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis119 solutions
Ch.8 - Delocalized Electrons:Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction Aromaticity and Electronic Effects:An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene148 solutions
Ch.9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides212 solutions
Ch.10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds131 solutions
Ch.11 - Organometallic Compounds60 solutions
Ch.12 - Radicals90 solutions
Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy62 solutions
Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy95 solutions
Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives123 solutions
Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives141 solutions
Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon101 solutions
Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes144 solutions
Ch. 19 - More About Amines Reactions of Heterocyclic Compounds49 solutions
Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates80 solutions
Ch. 21 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins57 solutions
Ch. 22 - Catalysis in Organic Reactions and in Enzymatic Reactions35 solutions
Ch. 23 - The Organic Chemistry of the Coenzymes, Compounds Derived from Vitamins1 solutions
Ch. 28 - Pericyclic Reactions58 solutions