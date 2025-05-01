Skip to main content
Back

1H NMR:Number of Signals definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Proton NMR
    A technique that reveals the number of unique hydrogen environments in a molecule by displaying distinct signals.
  • Signal
    A peak on the spectrum representing a unique set of non-equivalent hydrogens in a molecule.
  • Equivalent Protons
    Hydrogens sharing identical molecular environments, resulting in a single NMR signal.
  • Non-equivalent Protons
    Hydrogens in distinct environments, each producing a separate NMR signal.
  • Symmetry
    A molecular feature that causes certain hydrogens to share environments, reducing the number of NMR signals.
  • Methyl Group
    A group containing three hydrogens bonded to the same carbon, making them equivalent in NMR analysis.
  • Electronegative Atom
    An atom like oxygen that alters the electronic environment of nearby hydrogens, affecting their NMR signals.
  • Deshielding
    A phenomenon where hydrogens near electronegative atoms experience reduced electron density, shifting their signals downfield.
  • Plane of Symmetry
    An imaginary division in a molecule that creates mirrored halves, leading to equivalent hydrogens.
  • Downfield
    A region of the NMR spectrum where deshielded hydrogens appear, typically at higher chemical shift values.
  • Upfield
    A region of the NMR spectrum where shielded hydrogens appear, typically at lower chemical shift values.
  • Hydrogen Environment
    The unique electronic and spatial context surrounding a hydrogen, determining its NMR signal.
  • Peak
    A graphical representation on the NMR spectrum corresponding to a specific hydrogen environment.
  • Carbon
    An atom to which hydrogens may be attached, influencing their equivalence and NMR signals based on its neighbors.
  • Oxygen
    A highly electronegative atom that, when bonded to hydrogen, creates a distinct NMR signal due to its unique environment.