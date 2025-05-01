Proton NMR A technique that reveals the number of unique hydrogen environments in a molecule by displaying distinct signals.

Signal A peak on the spectrum representing a unique set of non-equivalent hydrogens in a molecule.

Equivalent Protons Hydrogens sharing identical molecular environments, resulting in a single NMR signal.

Non-equivalent Protons Hydrogens in distinct environments, each producing a separate NMR signal.

Symmetry A molecular feature that causes certain hydrogens to share environments, reducing the number of NMR signals.

Methyl Group A group containing three hydrogens bonded to the same carbon, making them equivalent in NMR analysis.