Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect

1H NMR:Number of Signals

1

concept

General Assumption for 1H NMR Signals

2

example

Identifying Proton Signals

3

example

Identifying Proton Signals

4

example

Identifying Proton Signals

5
Problem

How many types of electrically unique protons (peaks) are there in the following molecule?

6
Problem

How many types of electrically unique protons (peaks) are there in the following molecule?  

7
Problem

How many types of electrically unique protons (peaks) are there in the following molecule? 

8
Problem

How many types of electrically unique protons (peaks) are there in the following molecule? 

9
Problem

How many types of electrically unique protons (peaks) are there in the following molecule? 

10
Problem

How many types of electrically unique protons (peaks) are there in the following molecule?

