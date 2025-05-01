A-Values Numerical values representing free energy differences between axial and equatorial positions in cyclohexane.

Delta G A measure of free energy change used to predict the direction and extent of chemical equilibrium.

Gibbs Free Energy A thermodynamic quantity combining enthalpy and entropy, indicating spontaneity of a process.

Equilibrium Constant A ratio expressing the relative amounts of products and reactants at equilibrium for a chemical process.

Gas Constant A physical constant (8.314 J/mol·K) used in equations relating energy, temperature, and moles.

Kelvin The SI unit for temperature, essential for thermodynamic calculations involving energy changes.