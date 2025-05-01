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A-Values Numerical values representing free energy differences between axial and equatorial positions in cyclohexane. Delta G A measure of free energy change used to predict the direction and extent of chemical equilibrium. Gibbs Free Energy A thermodynamic quantity combining enthalpy and entropy, indicating spontaneity of a process. Equilibrium Constant A ratio expressing the relative amounts of products and reactants at equilibrium for a chemical process. Gas Constant A physical constant (8.314 J/mol·K) used in equations relating energy, temperature, and moles. Kelvin The SI unit for temperature, essential for thermodynamic calculations involving energy changes. Cyclohexane A six-membered carbon ring molecule often analyzed for its conformational preferences. Axial Position A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents point perpendicular to the ring plane. Equatorial Position A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents extend outward, roughly parallel to the ring. Natural Logarithm A mathematical function (ln) used in thermodynamic equations to relate energy and equilibrium. Products The chemical species formed and favored in a reaction, appearing in the numerator of equilibrium expressions. Reactants The starting chemical species in a reaction, appearing in the denominator of equilibrium expressions. Conformation A specific spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, often interconverted by rotation around single bonds. Percentage Composition The calculated proportion of each conformation present at equilibrium, derived from equilibrium constants.
A-Values definitions
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A-Values
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
4 problems
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Ernest
Decalin
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
1 problem
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Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
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Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
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Ernest
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
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Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny