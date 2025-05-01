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A-Values definitions

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  • A-Values
    Numerical values representing free energy differences between axial and equatorial positions in cyclohexane.
  • Delta G
    A measure of free energy change used to predict the direction and extent of chemical equilibrium.
  • Gibbs Free Energy
    A thermodynamic quantity combining enthalpy and entropy, indicating spontaneity of a process.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A ratio expressing the relative amounts of products and reactants at equilibrium for a chemical process.
  • Gas Constant
    A physical constant (8.314 J/mol·K) used in equations relating energy, temperature, and moles.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit for temperature, essential for thermodynamic calculations involving energy changes.
  • Cyclohexane
    A six-membered carbon ring molecule often analyzed for its conformational preferences.
  • Axial Position
    A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents point perpendicular to the ring plane.
  • Equatorial Position
    A spatial orientation in cyclohexane where substituents extend outward, roughly parallel to the ring.
  • Natural Logarithm
    A mathematical function (ln) used in thermodynamic equations to relate energy and equilibrium.
  • Products
    The chemical species formed and favored in a reaction, appearing in the numerator of equilibrium expressions.
  • Reactants
    The starting chemical species in a reaction, appearing in the denominator of equilibrium expressions.
  • Conformation
    A specific spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, often interconverted by rotation around single bonds.
  • Percentage Composition
    The calculated proportion of each conformation present at equilibrium, derived from equilibrium constants.