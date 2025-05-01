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What is the formula for calculating the change in free energy (delta G) using the equilibrium constant (KE)? Delta G = -RT ln(KE), where R is the gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. What value is used for the gas constant (R) in the delta G equation for these problems? The gas constant R is 8.314 J/mol·K. How do you convert Celsius to Kelvin for temperature in these calculations? Add 273.15 to the Celsius temperature to convert it to Kelvin. What does the equilibrium constant (KE) represent in the context of cyclohexane conformations? KE represents the ratio of the more favored conformation (product) to the less favored conformation (reactant). How is KE calculated from delta G, R, and T? KE = e^(-delta G / (RT)). If delta G is positive, what does this indicate about the favored conformation? A positive delta G means the equilibrium favors the more stable conformation, resulting in KE greater than 1. What is the formula for calculating the percentage of the favored conformation (x) from KE? x = KE / (KE + 1), and to get the percentage, multiply by 100. When using A-values, what does a positive delta G correspond to? A positive delta G corresponds to the energy difference when moving to the less stable (axial) conformation. In the context of these calculations, which conformation is typically considered the 'product'? The more favored (usually equatorial) conformation is considered the product. What does a KE value greater than 1 indicate about the equilibrium? It indicates that the equilibrium favors the product (more stable conformation) over the reactant. How do you find the percentage of the less favored conformation once you have the percentage of the favored one? Subtract the percentage of the favored conformation from 100%. Why is it important to use temperature in Kelvin in these calculations? Because the gas constant R is defined for Kelvin, and using Celsius would give incorrect results. What should you memorize for exams regarding these calculations? You should memorize the delta G equation, the definition of KE, and the formula for calculating x (percentage). What is the significance of the natural logarithm (ln) in the delta G equation? The natural logarithm relates the equilibrium constant to the free energy change, allowing calculation of one from the other. How are A-values used in determining cyclohexane conformer percentages? A-values provide the delta G (free energy difference) needed to calculate the equilibrium constant and thus the conformer percentages.
A-Values quiz
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A-Values
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