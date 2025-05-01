What is the formula for calculating the change in free energy (delta G) using the equilibrium constant (KE)? Delta G = -RT ln(KE), where R is the gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin.

What value is used for the gas constant (R) in the delta G equation for these problems? The gas constant R is 8.314 J/mol·K.

How do you convert Celsius to Kelvin for temperature in these calculations? Add 273.15 to the Celsius temperature to convert it to Kelvin.

What does the equilibrium constant (KE) represent in the context of cyclohexane conformations? KE represents the ratio of the more favored conformation (product) to the less favored conformation (reactant).

How is KE calculated from delta G, R, and T? KE = e^(-delta G / (RT)).

If delta G is positive, what does this indicate about the favored conformation? A positive delta G means the equilibrium favors the more stable conformation, resulting in KE greater than 1.