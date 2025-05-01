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Acetal A functional group formed from a carbonyl and alcohol under acidic conditions, notable for its stability and low reactivity. Protecting Group A temporary modification used to shield reactive sites, allowing selective reactions elsewhere on a molecule. Carbonyl Group A highly reactive functional group with a partial positive charge on carbon, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to at least one hydrogen, often requiring protection. Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two carbons, also sensitive to many reagents. Cyclic Acetal A ring structure formed by reacting a carbonyl with a diol, offering enhanced protection due to its stability. Diol A molecule containing two hydroxyl groups, commonly used to form cyclic acetals with carbonyls. Hydrolysis A reaction that cleaves acetals back to carbonyls, typically using water and acid, restoring original reactivity. Ether A functional group with two alkyl groups bonded to an oxygen, known for its chemical inertness similar to acetals. Sigma Bond A strong single covalent bond, present in acetals, making them resistant to most chemical reactions. Pi Bond A weaker bond found in carbonyls, responsible for their high reactivity due to electron density above and below the bond axis. Equilibrium A state where reactants and products interconvert, as seen in the reversible formation and breakdown of acetals. Partial Positive Charge An electron-deficient region, especially on the carbonyl carbon, increasing its vulnerability to attack. Combustion A reaction where ethers and acetals can react with oxygen, one of the few processes affecting these stable groups.
Acetal Protecting Group definitions
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