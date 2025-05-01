Acetal A functional group formed from a carbonyl and alcohol under acidic conditions, notable for its stability and low reactivity.

Protecting Group A temporary modification used to shield reactive sites, allowing selective reactions elsewhere on a molecule.

Carbonyl Group A highly reactive functional group with a partial positive charge on carbon, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack.

Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to at least one hydrogen, often requiring protection.

Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two carbons, also sensitive to many reagents.

Cyclic Acetal A ring structure formed by reacting a carbonyl with a diol, offering enhanced protection due to its stability.