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Acetal Protecting Group definitions

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  • Acetal
    A functional group formed from a carbonyl and alcohol under acidic conditions, notable for its stability and low reactivity.
  • Protecting Group
    A temporary modification used to shield reactive sites, allowing selective reactions elsewhere on a molecule.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A highly reactive functional group with a partial positive charge on carbon, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
  • Aldehyde
    A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to at least one hydrogen, often requiring protection.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two carbons, also sensitive to many reagents.
  • Cyclic Acetal
    A ring structure formed by reacting a carbonyl with a diol, offering enhanced protection due to its stability.
  • Diol
    A molecule containing two hydroxyl groups, commonly used to form cyclic acetals with carbonyls.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction that cleaves acetals back to carbonyls, typically using water and acid, restoring original reactivity.
  • Ether
    A functional group with two alkyl groups bonded to an oxygen, known for its chemical inertness similar to acetals.
  • Sigma Bond
    A strong single covalent bond, present in acetals, making them resistant to most chemical reactions.
  • Pi Bond
    A weaker bond found in carbonyls, responsible for their high reactivity due to electron density above and below the bond axis.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where reactants and products interconvert, as seen in the reversible formation and breakdown of acetals.
  • Partial Positive Charge
    An electron-deficient region, especially on the carbonyl carbon, increasing its vulnerability to attack.
  • Combustion
    A reaction where ethers and acetals can react with oxygen, one of the few processes affecting these stable groups.