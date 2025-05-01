What functional groups do acetals protect in organic synthesis? Acetals are used to protect sensitive carbonyl groups, specifically aldehydes and ketones.

Why are carbonyl groups considered highly reactive? Carbonyl groups are highly reactive due to the partial positive charge on the carbonyl carbon, making them susceptible to attack by various reagents.

How does the reactivity of acetals compare to that of ethers? Acetals are about as unreactive as ethers, which means they do not react with most reagents except under combustion.

What is the main advantage of converting a carbonyl group into an acetal during a synthesis? The main advantage is that the acetal is much less reactive, allowing other reactions to occur elsewhere on the molecule without affecting the protected carbonyl.

What reagents are typically used to convert a carbonyl group into an acetal? A carbonyl group is converted into an acetal using an alcohol (or diol for cyclic acetals) and an acid catalyst.

Why are acetals considered good protecting groups for carbonyls? Acetals are good protecting groups because they are stable under many reaction conditions and can be easily removed to regenerate the original carbonyl.