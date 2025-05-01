Why are terminal alkynes considered uniquely acidic compared to other hydrocarbons? Terminal alkynes have high s-character due to sp hybridization, making their hydrogen more acidic than typical hydrocarbons.

What is the typical pKa value of a terminal alkyne? The pKa of a terminal alkyne is about 25, which is unusually low for a hydrocarbon.

Which strong bases are commonly used to deprotonate terminal alkynes? Sodium amide (NaNH2) and sodium hydride (NaH) are commonly used to deprotonate terminal alkynes.

What is formed when a terminal alkyne is deprotonated by a strong base? A negatively charged species called a sodium alkynide (or alkynide ion) is formed.

What type of reaction occurs when a sodium alkynide reacts with a primary alkyl halide? An SN2 nucleophilic substitution reaction occurs, forming a new carbon-carbon bond.

Why are sodium alkynides considered strong nucleophiles? They have a negative charge localized on a carbon with high s-character, making them highly reactive toward electrophiles.