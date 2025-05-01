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Acid-Base Catalysis definitions

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  • Acid Catalyst
    Substance that donates a proton to a reactant, increasing reaction rate by making intermediates more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
  • Base Catalyst
    Substance that removes a proton from a reactant, generating a negatively charged intermediate that can react with electrophiles.
  • Carbocation
    Positively charged carbon intermediate formed after protonation, highly reactive toward nucleophiles.
  • Nucleophile
    Species with a lone pair or negative charge that attacks electron-deficient centers during reactions.
  • Ester
    Carboxylic acid derivative that can be converted back to a carboxylic acid via acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Compound formed from ester hydrolysis, characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon.
  • Alpha Carbon
    Carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often the site of deprotonation in base-catalyzed reactions.
  • Enolate Ion
    Negatively charged intermediate formed after deprotonation of an alpha carbon, capable of nucleophilic attack.
  • Alkyl Halide
    Organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, often used as an electrophile in alkylation.
  • Alkylation Reaction
    Process where an alkyl group is introduced to a molecule, typically at the alpha carbon via nucleophilic attack.
  • Specific Catalysis
    Mechanism where proton transfer occurs before the slow step, usually involving strong acids or bases in non-concerted steps.
  • General Catalysis
    Mechanism where proton transfer occurs during the slow step, typically with weak acids or bases in a concerted process.
  • Transition State
    High-energy, short-lived configuration where bonds are simultaneously breaking and forming during a reaction.
  • Leaving Group
    Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, facilitating bond formation elsewhere.