Acid Catalyst Substance that donates a proton to a reactant, increasing reaction rate by making intermediates more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.

Base Catalyst Substance that removes a proton from a reactant, generating a negatively charged intermediate that can react with electrophiles.

Carbocation Positively charged carbon intermediate formed after protonation, highly reactive toward nucleophiles.

Nucleophile Species with a lone pair or negative charge that attacks electron-deficient centers during reactions.

Ester Carboxylic acid derivative that can be converted back to a carboxylic acid via acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.

Carboxylic Acid Compound formed from ester hydrolysis, characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon.