Back
Acid Catalyst Substance that donates a proton to a reactant, increasing reaction rate by making intermediates more susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Base Catalyst Substance that removes a proton from a reactant, generating a negatively charged intermediate that can react with electrophiles. Carbocation Positively charged carbon intermediate formed after protonation, highly reactive toward nucleophiles. Nucleophile Species with a lone pair or negative charge that attacks electron-deficient centers during reactions. Ester Carboxylic acid derivative that can be converted back to a carboxylic acid via acid-catalyzed hydrolysis. Carboxylic Acid Compound formed from ester hydrolysis, characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon. Alpha Carbon Carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often the site of deprotonation in base-catalyzed reactions. Enolate Ion Negatively charged intermediate formed after deprotonation of an alpha carbon, capable of nucleophilic attack. Alkyl Halide Organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, often used as an electrophile in alkylation. Alkylation Reaction Process where an alkyl group is introduced to a molecule, typically at the alpha carbon via nucleophilic attack. Specific Catalysis Mechanism where proton transfer occurs before the slow step, usually involving strong acids or bases in non-concerted steps. General Catalysis Mechanism where proton transfer occurs during the slow step, typically with weak acids or bases in a concerted process. Transition State High-energy, short-lived configuration where bonds are simultaneously breaking and forming during a reaction. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, facilitating bond formation elsewhere.
Acid-Base Catalysis definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14