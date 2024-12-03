In this video, we're going to talk about acid and base catalysis by first discussing the acid catalyst. Now here we're going to say the acid catalyst increases the rate of reaction by donating a proton to a reactant. So remember our proton here is just an H+. So here we're going to start out with our ester. And what we're going to have here is the breaking of a pi bond towards oxygen, and this will cause one of these lone pairs to be used to grab an H from this acid, and then a keeps the electrons.
So now we're going to have this connected to the oxygen. This carbon gave up its electron in the Pi bond, so now it's positive. And because it's positive, it becomes a target for nucleophilic attack by this water molecule. This water molecule comes in here and hits here. Now we're going to have this water molecule attached to that formally carbonyl carbon.
This whole process is the slow step in which we have the formation of our carbocation, and then the nucleophilic attack. So here, oxygen's making 3 bonds, so it's positively charged. Oxygen will prefer 2 bonds, so this a that left earlier comes back and deprotonates the water molecule. So now we're going to have an OH group here. Alright.
What happens next is we can protonate this Alcoxyl group, this OR group. So this oxygen will grab an H+ from this acid, keeps the electrons. Again, this is a slow step in terms of this process. So now this has been protonated, now it's a good leaving group. Because it's a good leaving group, this oxygen decides to make a double bond kicking it out.
That oxygen now is making 3 bonds so it's positively charged. And because it's positively charged, it'll attract this A minus which comes and deprotonates the oxygen to make it a neutral carbonyl oxygen. And here we've created our carboxylic acid at the end and we have our floating around. So this is a way of us going from our Ester which is a carboxylic acid derivative to the whole process to get back to our parent compound which is our carboxylic acid. Right?
So, this is just one example in which we can utilize an acid catalyst.