Problem Transcript Hey everyone. So in this practice question it says, Provide a mechanism and appropriate basis for both the specific and general base catalysis. In this reaction, we have base catalyzed alpha chlorination. Here, our alpha carbon possesses 2 hydrogens on it. And through the mechanism, we would replace both of those alpha hydrogens with chlorines. So let's look at the specific catalysis first. So if we're looking at specific catalysis first, remember here we'd use a strong base in order to do this. The base of choice would be LDA. Now we're gonna say the way this would work is here is our structure, we're going to use LDA, which would remove one alpha hydrogen right from the beginning to create our enolate. The alpha carbon keeps the electrons. Here is our enolate that's been formed. Remember, this is resonance stabilized, so I could make a pi bond and kick this pi bond between carbon and the oxygen up to the oxygen. Here, I'm not gonna show that. I'm just gonna go straight into this reacting with chlorine. So this would come in, get this, pick this out, and we'd have that chlorine attached now to that alpha carbon. This would happen twice, so we'd get another time. So, again, there's another alpha hydrogen here. So the process would begin again where this removes a hydrogen. The alpha carbon holds on to the electrons. Here goes our enolate again. We'd react with another mole of Cl2. And now we have attached 2 chlorines to my alpha carbon by specific base catalysis. Now if we're looking at general, remember this one here happens in a concerted effort or considered concerted step, so all at once. And we use a weaker base, so we're gonna use aqueous hydroxide. In this one, we'd have still our structure. We're gonna use our aqueous base here. It would come here, grab this H here, this bond would break, and we'd use it to grab onto this chlorine, and this one would go away. So we're gonna make here. We would have the bond between OH- and the H, this bond would be forming. And then we'd say that this bond here is going to be and, actually, just to make it easier to track, let's just put this hydrogen over here. It's forming a connection with this OH-. So, the bond between them is forming. The bond between the alpha carbon and the hydrogen is breaking. The bond between the chlorine and the alpha carbon is forming. The bond between the chlorine and the other chlorine is breaking. So this will be our transition state. And at the end, once everything's finished forming and breaking, we'd have that chlorine on the alpha carbon. Now we'd start this process again, so we bring this down here. So there goes my chlorine is here. And then we still have one more alpha hydrogen here. Again, our aqueous hydroxide, our weaker base form, would come in, grab this H here. The bond would break. We use that bond to grab onto this chlorine and this would leave. So, again, we make another transition state. So we have this chlorine over here is is still attached. We're gonna say the bond between the alpha carbon and the hydrogen is breaking because it's forming a connection with this hydroxide. At the same time, this alpha carbon wants to form a bond with another chlorine, and the bond between the chlorines is dissolving. And at the end what we have now, once all the bonds have finished forming and breaking, we'd have 2 chlorines attached to that alpha carbon. So this would be our general catalysis mechanism. Here again, we're using a concerted step. So everything's happening at once to add the first chlorine and then again to add the second. Here, we're using a weaker base, so we're using aqueous hydroxide instead of the stronger LDA like we would in our specific catalysis. Right? So this is the approach we take for both types of catalysis. In terms of this base catalyzed alpha chlorination reaction.