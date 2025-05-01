How does an acid catalyst increase the rate of a reaction? An acid catalyst donates a proton (H+) to a reactant, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack and speeding up the reaction.

What intermediate is formed when an acid catalyst acts on an ester? A carbocation intermediate is formed, which is then attacked by a nucleophile such as water.

What role does water play in acid-catalyzed ester hydrolysis? Water acts as a nucleophile, attacking the carbocation intermediate to eventually form a carboxylic acid.

Why is protonation of the alkoxy group important in acid-catalyzed reactions? Protonation makes the alkoxy group a better leaving group, facilitating its departure and the formation of the carboxylic acid.

How does a base catalyst increase the rate of a reaction? A base catalyst removes a proton from a reactant, often generating a negatively charged intermediate like an enolate ion.

What is the significance of the alpha carbon in base-catalyzed reactions? The alpha carbon, adjacent to a carbonyl, is weakly acidic and can be deprotonated by a base to form a reactive enolate ion.