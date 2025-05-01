Zwitterion A molecule with both positive and negative charges, resulting in an overall neutral charge, commonly seen in amino acids at physiological pH.

Physiological pH The typical pH value of body fluids, around 7.4, where amino acids predominantly exist in their zwitterionic form.

pKa A numerical value indicating the acidity of a functional group, crucial for predicting protonation states of amino acids.

Carboxylic Acid Group The acidic functional group in amino acids, usually with a pKa near 2, which can lose a proton to become negatively charged.

Amine Group The basic functional group in amino acids, typically with a pKa around 9, which can gain a proton to become positively charged.

Ionizable Side Chain A side group in certain amino acids that can gain or lose protons, adding complexity to their acid-base behavior.