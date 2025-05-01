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Zwitterion A molecule with both positive and negative charges, resulting in an overall neutral charge, commonly seen in amino acids at physiological pH. Physiological pH The typical pH value of body fluids, around 7.4, where amino acids predominantly exist in their zwitterionic form. pKa A numerical value indicating the acidity of a functional group, crucial for predicting protonation states of amino acids. Carboxylic Acid Group The acidic functional group in amino acids, usually with a pKa near 2, which can lose a proton to become negatively charged. Amine Group The basic functional group in amino acids, typically with a pKa around 9, which can gain a proton to become positively charged. Ionizable Side Chain A side group in certain amino acids that can gain or lose protons, adding complexity to their acid-base behavior. Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation A relationship used to determine the ratio of protonated to deprotonated forms of a group based on pH and pKa. Protonation State The status of a molecule or group regarding the presence or absence of a proton, influenced by pH and pKa. Predominant Form The most stable or abundant structural state of an amino acid at a given pH, determined by comparing pH to pKa values. Amphoteric Compound A molecule capable of acting as either an acid or a base, depending on the surrounding environment. Net Charge The overall electrical charge of an amino acid, calculated by summing all positive and negative charges present. Deprotonated Form A state where a group has lost a proton, often resulting in a negative charge, especially at high pH. Protonated Form A state where a group has gained a proton, often resulting in a positive charge, especially at low pH. Acid-Dissociation Constant A measure of the tendency of a group to lose a proton, directly related to its pKa value. Equilibrium A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, determining the distribution of protonated and deprotonated forms.
Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids definitions
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